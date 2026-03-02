LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran
LIVE TV
Home > World > WATCH: US F-15 Crashes In Kuwait, Iran Shares Dramatic Footage Of Fighter Jet In Flames, Pilot Survives With Injuries

WATCH: US F-15 Crashes In Kuwait, Iran Shares Dramatic Footage Of Fighter Jet In Flames, Pilot Survives With Injuries

Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) has claimed that a US F-15 fighter jet was shot down over Kuwait on Monday as tensions spiral in West Asia. The claim comes days after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israel strikes under Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion.

Iran claims it shot down US F-15 jet in Kuwait. Photos: X.
Iran claims it shot down US F-15 jet in Kuwait. Photos: X.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 2, 2026 12:45:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH: US F-15 Crashes In Kuwait, Iran Shares Dramatic Footage Of Fighter Jet In Flames, Pilot Survives With Injuries

Iran’s Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Monday claimed that a US F-15 fighter jet was shot down in Kuwait on Monday morning as conflict widens in West Asia in the wake of Ayatollah Khamenei’s killing in Israeli-US strikes on Saturday.

Referring to local sources, IRNA shared a video clip which it claims to show the downing of the American F-15 fighter jet in Kuwait.

“According to local sources, a US F-15 fighter jet was shot down in the skies above Kuwait earlier on Monday morning”, the post added.

You Might Be Interested In

Iran Targets Several Persian Gulf Countries

This comes as earlier, the US CENTCOM shared a post on X claiming Iran to have targeted several locations across the region, including, “Dubai International Airport; Kuwait International Airport; Zayed International Airport, Dubai ; Erbil International Airport, Iraq; Port of Dubai” and residential areas in Israel, Bahrain and Qatar.

Al Jazeera further reported on Monday of new explosions in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the sound of lound bangs in Doha. Arab news reported that Iranian missiles and drones had also targeted Kuwait and Bahrain. An eyewitness also told news agency Reuters that smoke was seen rising from near US embassy in Kuwait.

Earlier in the day, the Kuwait Air Defence Force shot down “a number of hostile aerial targets” on Monday early morning (local time), according to the Kuwait Army.

In a post of X, the Kuwait Army wrote, “The Official Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense stated that the Kuwaiti Air Defense Force confronted a number of hostile aerial targets at dawn today with efficiency and capability, as they were monitored and intercepted within the scope of operations in the central part of the country, as part of the complete readiness to protect the nation’s airspace, with no casualties recorded. He affirmed that the armed forces continue to carry out their duties and address any potential developments, ensuring the preservation of the country’s security and stability.”

Iran Says It Will Not Negotiate With US

The developments comes as Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran on Monday firmly rejected that Iran would not negotiate with the United States.

The second meeting of the Provisional Leadership Council comes after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei was killed on Saturday in Israel-US strikes as a part of Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion.

After Khamenei’s killing, Trump again addressed the Iranian public on Saturday, calling for them to topple the government. “This will probably be your only chance for generations,” he said on Saturday after the US and Israeli attacks on Iran began.

The Provisional Leadership Council was formed shortly after Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei and top security officials were killed in the US and Israel’s ongoing attacks.

The interim council, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, will oversee the country until a new supreme leader is elected. Iranian state media say at least 201 people have been killed in the attacks across 24 provinces, as per Al Jazeera.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: How Long Will The US-Israel ‘War’ Against Iran Last? President Donald Trump Provides Biggest Update, Says It ‘Could Be Four…’

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 12:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: f-15 jetiranIran newsIran US WarWorld news

RELATED News

Was Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Born In India? Iran Supreme Leader’s Uttar Pradesh Village Link Revealed

Who Was Mohammad Raad? Hezbollah’s Top Leader Killed In Israeli Strikes In Lebanon, His Key Operations And Role Explained

Dubai In Chaos After Iran Strikes With Missiles, Drones: Hilarious Memes Flood Social Media As Tourists Wait Days For Flights | WATCH

Over 3,000 Flights Cancelled Worldwide After US-Israel Strikes On Iran; Check Out Key Travel Advisory For Passengers Inside

‘World War 3 Has Begun’: Russian Expert Makes Big Claim As France, Germany, UK Join US Against Iran

LATEST NEWS

Chandra Grahan 2026: Can You Watch The ‘Blood Moon’ On March 3? Here’s The Full City-Wise Lunar Eclipse Visibility List

PCB Slaps ₹16 Lakh Fine on Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi After T20 World Cup 2026 Exit | Report

WATCH: US F-15 Crashes In Kuwait, Iran Shares Dramatic Footage Of Fighter Jet In Flames, Pilot Survives With Injuries

NBA Results: LeBron James, Luka Doncic Shine as Los Angeles Lakers Rout Sacramento Kings For Second Straight Blowout Win

IBPS Clerk Mains 2026 Result Out: Scorecards Released For 15,684 Posts

Iran-UAE War: PV Sindhu Stranded in Dubai, Set to Miss All England Championships in Birmingham | Badminton News

Holi 2026 Holiday: When Will Offices, Schools & Banks Close? Know the Exact Dates | Full Details Inside

ICAI CA Final January 2026 Results Declared; 7,590 Clear Exam, Toppers List Released

Suriya 46 Titled Vishwanath And Sons: Baby In Title Poster Creates Buzz, Venky Atluri Film Release Window Revealed

‘CLEAR Provocation!’ Keralites Post Beef-Eating Videos To Protest The Kerala Story 2 As RSS Member Claims ‘Never Heard Of Beef Being Force-Fed In Kerala’

WATCH: US F-15 Crashes In Kuwait, Iran Shares Dramatic Footage Of Fighter Jet In Flames, Pilot Survives With Injuries

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: US F-15 Crashes In Kuwait, Iran Shares Dramatic Footage Of Fighter Jet In Flames, Pilot Survives With Injuries

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: US F-15 Crashes In Kuwait, Iran Shares Dramatic Footage Of Fighter Jet In Flames, Pilot Survives With Injuries
WATCH: US F-15 Crashes In Kuwait, Iran Shares Dramatic Footage Of Fighter Jet In Flames, Pilot Survives With Injuries
WATCH: US F-15 Crashes In Kuwait, Iran Shares Dramatic Footage Of Fighter Jet In Flames, Pilot Survives With Injuries
WATCH: US F-15 Crashes In Kuwait, Iran Shares Dramatic Footage Of Fighter Jet In Flames, Pilot Survives With Injuries

QUICK LINKS