Home > World > How Long Will The US-Israel 'War' Against Iran Last? President Donald Trump Provides Biggest Update, Says It 'Could Be Four…'

How Long Will The US-Israel ‘War’ Against Iran Last? President Donald Trump Provides Biggest Update, Says It ‘Could Be Four…’

There are also the diplomatic activities being undertaken and various world leaders are making appeals to exercise restraint and the hostilities must be immediately stopped to ensure that the conflict does not spread further to West Asia.

Published: March 2, 2026 02:50:50 IST

This is the first time the US president Donald Trump has given the military campaign against Iran a duration of about four weeks, and this is his most significant indication of the duration of the conflict. 

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Trump opined that the time frame had been expected at the start of the operation and that it was a planned and structured undertaking and not an open ended war. It has always been a four week process. ‘Four weeks or so, I think’ Trump told the interviewer. He also stated that the magnitude of the operation was symbolic of the power and size of Iran and that the campaign is meant to be short lived although it is tough. It is a big country, though as strong as it is. It will not be more than four weeks or less, said he, meaning that the period might be reduced to less, as events on the ground would develop.

The remarks of Trump have been made at the time when the United States and Israel have been carrying out coordinated attacks on Iranian military bases and strategic centers in the wake of a sharp rise in enmity. The campaign was launched after Iran retaliated against earlier attacks that killed its Supreme Leader, triggering missile and drone strikes across Israel and parts of the Gulf region. Regional tensions are escalating, and the number of citizen casualties, disrupted air travel, and the effects on the world energy markets have become a cause of concern.

US-Israel War Against Iran

The utterance has attracted a lot of attention through governments and markets searching towards indications of the direction of the conflict. According to analysts, the comments made by Trump indicate that Washington is seeking a speedy resolution and not a lasting involvement. The course of events is, however, still unknown due to the fast changing situation on the ground and the continued retaliatory efforts by Iran. 

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 2:50 AM IST
QUICK LINKS