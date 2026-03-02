On Sunday, Reports stated that Israel air attacks targeted Gandhi Hospital, located in northern Tehran, which was another escalation in the US-Israeli military action against Iran. The assault was one day following the previous attacks that were allegedly killing the Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a very aggravating development in the war. The operations went on into Sunday night, heard making explosions in some parts of the Iranian capital, causing apprehension of even more civilian deaths and destruction of essential infrastructure.

Israeli Airstrikes Hit A Hospital On Tehran’s Gandhi Street; Patients Evacuated Amid Fears For Babies And Other Patients — Watch Video

The ISNA news agency of Iran termed the occurrence as a consequence of what it termed as Zionist-American air attacks, blaming Israel and the United States for purposely attacking civilian installations. Independent reports by the Fars and Mizan news organizations were also able to release video footage captured within the hospital, showing debris littering the corridors, as well as being near wheelchairs, suggesting how much destruction had taken place inside the medical facility. It was implied in pictures that sections of the building were destroyed and employees were unable to control the situation in the disorder.







Two of the witnesses who were residing close to Gandhi street informed Reuters that the hospital had been badly damaged and the patients were taken out of the hospital to seek refuge elsewhere. There were emergency teams which were observed transporting the injured to other medical facilities because the environment was full of smoke and dust. Official government casualties of the hospital strike in Iran are yet to be announced, but the escalation has raised a lot of concern on the safety of the citizens and the medical facilities in the hostilities being experienced.

The attack was also included in an entire operation whereby Israel claimed that it was targeting central parts in Tehran. As a response, Iran fired missiles and drones at Israel, military bases of the US in the Gulf and Saudi Arabia/Dubai. The recent volley of strikes highlights the ever growing extension of the conflict, and it has increased the level of tensions in the region, and more countries may be pulled into the crisis.

