LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘The Ballistic Missiles Didn’t Even…’: US CENTCOM Debunks Iran’s USS Abraham Lincoln Hit Reports, Calls IRGC Claims ‘LIES’

‘The Ballistic Missiles Didn’t Even…’: US CENTCOM Debunks Iran’s USS Abraham Lincoln Hit Reports, Calls IRGC Claims ‘LIES’

CENTCOM confirmed that three US service men had been fatally injured and five seriously wounded in an operation Epic Fury against Iran.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 1, 2026 22:11:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘The Ballistic Missiles Didn’t Even…’: US CENTCOM Debunks Iran’s USS Abraham Lincoln Hit Reports, Calls IRGC Claims ‘LIES’

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) vehemently denied Iran an assertion that Iranian ballistic missiles have struck the USS Abraham Lincoln on Sunday. CENTCOM in a statement noted that several missiles did not even fly anywhere near the aircraft carrier that remains in normal operation. The counterargument comes shortly after tension was intensified in the region following the alleged death of the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in US-Israeli attacks and Tehran threatened to avenge the incident and attack strategic positions within the UAE.

‘The Ballistic Missiles Didn’t Even…’: US CENTCOM Debunks Iran’s USS Abraham Lincoln Hit Reports, Calls IRGC Claims ‘LIES’

According to local media reports by the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) of Iran, they said that four ballistic missiles hit the USS Abraham Lincoln. According to the IRGC, four ballistic missiles had hit the US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln. The Guards also threatened that land and sea will become the graveyard of the terrorist aggressors more and more. Nonetheless, the alleged strike could not be independently verified and CENTCOM immediately declared the allegations to be false.

On X, CENTCOM reported, the IRGC of Iran says it has hit USS Abraham Lincoln with ballistic missiles. ‘LIE’. The Lincoln was not hit. The fired missiles were not even close enough.
In the meantime, CENTCOM confirmed that three US service men had been fatally injured and five seriously wounded in an operation Epic Fury against Iran. A few of them have sustained light injuries and are being sent back into duty. The military said that the significant fighting operations are ongoing and that the circumstances were still dynamic and no further information was being disclosed due to the sensitivity of the families of the fallen.

The US and Israeli air and naval forces are engaged in intense bombing of Iranian military assets and the mentioned purpose is to annihilate the military capacity of the country. As a reaction, Iran has launched missiles to Israeli targets and US military bases in the area heightening the tension even more as the conflict continues and as a retaliatory measure.

Also Read: What Are B-2 Bombers And Why They Are Feared Worldwide: Inside The Stealth Giants Used In US-Israel Strikes On Iran’s Hardened Targets   

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 10:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: abraham lincoln aircraft carrierabraham lincoln CENTCOMcentcomUSS Abraham LincolnUSS Abraham Lincoln news

RELATED News

What Are B-2 Bombers And Why They Are Feared Worldwide: Inside The Stealth Giants Used In US-Israel Strikes On Iran’s Hardened Targets

Trump’s Warships In Danger? Iran Claims 4 Ballistic Missiles Hit USS Abraham Lincoln Amid Escalation- Can Tehran Sink America’s Mighty Aircraft Carrier?

China Slams Killing Of Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei As ‘Grave Violation’ Of UN Charter, Urges ‘Immediate Stop’ To Military Operations

Middle East Tensions Soar: Dubai Gold Flows Curbed As Flights Halted Amid US-Israeli Strikes On Iran: Will Global Supply Be Hit?

Iran Claims Ayatollah Khamenei Killed In ‘Terrorist Act’ By US And Israel, Foreign Ministry Issues Strong Warning

LATEST NEWS

IND vs WI: ‘Na Batting, Na Fielding’ — Abhishek Sharma Trolled by Fans After Poor Show vs West Indies in Kolkata Clash

When Will Thaai Kizhavi Hit OTT? Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Tamil Comedy-Rural Drama About Greed And Family Secrets To Stream Soon On…

IND vs WI: Is Team India Missing Virat Kohli in Big Chases? Worrying Stat Exposes India’s T20 World Cup Reality

Subedaar OTT Release Date OUT: When And Where To Watch Anil Kapoor’s Emotional Action-Packed Drama, Check Full Cast details

“Inspired By Pakistani Players?” — Abhishek Sharma Trolled After Two Dropped Catches In IND vs WI Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

IND vs WI: ‘Superman’ Suryakumar Yadav Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Roston Chase; Fans on X Hail India Captain

IPL 2026: Ravichandran Ashwin To Become Chennai Super Kings’ Bowling Coach? Franchise Drops Massive Hint

Iran Claims Ayatollah Khamenei Killed In ‘Terrorist Act’ By US And Israel, Foreign Ministry Issues Strong Warning

What Does The Red ‘Flag Of Revenge’ Over Jamkaran Mosque in Qom Really Mean? Inside The Ancient Shia Tradition Invoked After Ali Khamenei’s Killing

Quentin Tarantino And David Fincher Team Up For Explosive Netflix ‘Cliff Booth’ Spinoff Starring Brad Pitt- What Fans Can Expect

‘The Ballistic Missiles Didn’t Even…’: US CENTCOM Debunks Iran’s USS Abraham Lincoln Hit Reports, Calls IRGC Claims ‘LIES’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘The Ballistic Missiles Didn’t Even…’: US CENTCOM Debunks Iran’s USS Abraham Lincoln Hit Reports, Calls IRGC Claims ‘LIES’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘The Ballistic Missiles Didn’t Even…’: US CENTCOM Debunks Iran’s USS Abraham Lincoln Hit Reports, Calls IRGC Claims ‘LIES’
‘The Ballistic Missiles Didn’t Even…’: US CENTCOM Debunks Iran’s USS Abraham Lincoln Hit Reports, Calls IRGC Claims ‘LIES’
‘The Ballistic Missiles Didn’t Even…’: US CENTCOM Debunks Iran’s USS Abraham Lincoln Hit Reports, Calls IRGC Claims ‘LIES’
‘The Ballistic Missiles Didn’t Even…’: US CENTCOM Debunks Iran’s USS Abraham Lincoln Hit Reports, Calls IRGC Claims ‘LIES’

QUICK LINKS