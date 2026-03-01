The US Central Command (CENTCOM) vehemently denied Iran an assertion that Iranian ballistic missiles have struck the USS Abraham Lincoln on Sunday. CENTCOM in a statement noted that several missiles did not even fly anywhere near the aircraft carrier that remains in normal operation. The counterargument comes shortly after tension was intensified in the region following the alleged death of the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in US-Israeli attacks and Tehran threatened to avenge the incident and attack strategic positions within the UAE.

‘The Ballistic Missiles Didn’t Even…’: US CENTCOM Debunks Iran’s USS Abraham Lincoln Hit Reports, Calls IRGC Claims ‘LIES’

According to local media reports by the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) of Iran, they said that four ballistic missiles hit the USS Abraham Lincoln. According to the IRGC, four ballistic missiles had hit the US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln. The Guards also threatened that land and sea will become the graveyard of the terrorist aggressors more and more. Nonetheless, the alleged strike could not be independently verified and CENTCOM immediately declared the allegations to be false.

On X, CENTCOM reported, the IRGC of Iran says it has hit USS Abraham Lincoln with ballistic missiles. ‘LIE’. The Lincoln was not hit. The fired missiles were not even close enough.

In the meantime, CENTCOM confirmed that three US service men had been fatally injured and five seriously wounded in an operation Epic Fury against Iran. A few of them have sustained light injuries and are being sent back into duty. The military said that the significant fighting operations are ongoing and that the circumstances were still dynamic and no further information was being disclosed due to the sensitivity of the families of the fallen.

The US and Israeli air and naval forces are engaged in intense bombing of Iranian military assets and the mentioned purpose is to annihilate the military capacity of the country. As a reaction, Iran has launched missiles to Israeli targets and US military bases in the area heightening the tension even more as the conflict continues and as a retaliatory measure.

Also Read: What Are B-2 Bombers And Why They Are Feared Worldwide: Inside The Stealth Giants Used In US-Israel Strikes On Iran’s Hardened Targets