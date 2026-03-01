What Are B-2 Bombers And Why They Are Feared Worldwide: Inside The Stealth Giants Used In US-Israel Strikes On Iran’s Hardened Targets

In the latest military action against Iran, US forces used B-2 bomber in precision strikes on key Iranian targets, according to analysts tracking flight data and US officials.

The deployment of this high-tech aircraft shows just how serious the United States is about its military operations in the ongoing conflict with Tehran.

What Are B-2 Bombers?

The Northrop B-2 Spirit is one of the most advanced bombers ever built. It was developed by the US Air Force with a focus on stealth technology that allows it to move deep into enemy territory while avoiding radar detection.

The B-2 bomber has a wide flying-wing design and has a two-person crew. It has the ability to fly thousands of miles without landing as the B-2 bomber is built for long-range which is used for high-risk missions against heavily defended targets. Each B-2 bomber costs over $2 billion and requires extensive maintenance. The price tag makes it the most expensive military aircraft in the world.

B-2 Bombers and ‘Operation Midnight Hammer’

The B-2 bomber’s performance was first widely noted in combat during Operation Midnight Hammer in June 2025. The bombers dropped the infamous massive GBU-57 “bunker buster” bombs designed to destroy deeply buried nuclear facilities at Fordow and Natanz. Those strikes were part of a coordinated effort involving more than 125 aircraft and helped blast underground Iranian nuclear sites thought to be shielded by heavy concrete and air defenses.

In the recent Iran offensive, open-source flight tracking showed multiple B-2 bombers flying over long distances toward Iranian airspace. A US defense official confirmed to Fox News that four B-2 bombers flew from the United States and “dropped dozens of 2,000-lb bombs on underground ballistic missile sites in Iran.”

Why B-2 Bombers Matter

The B-2 bomber’s ability to carry large payloads of powerful weapons, coupled with its ability to evade radar and hit targets with precision, makes it a central asset in US strategic bombing campaigns. Analysts say its use even in limited numbers signals a major escalation in how the United States is conducting air operations in the Middle East.

