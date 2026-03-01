LIVE TV
Nine Killed, 23 Injured As Iranian Missiles Strike Beit Shemesh; Deadly Strike Marks Escalation After Khamenei's Killing In US-Israeli Operation – Watch

At least nine people were killed and 23 were injured after Iran launched fresh missile strikes on Israel, with a direct hit reported in Beit Shemesh

Beit Shemesh Hit by Direct Iranian Missile Strike (Images: X)
Beit Shemesh Hit by Direct Iranian Missile Strike (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: March 1, 2026 19:26:08 IST

Iran has launched a fresh round of missile strikes on Israel, killing at least nine people and wounding 23 others in central Israel, officials said on Sunday.

The barrage of missiles was part of Tehran’s retaliation for the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in earlier joint strikes by the United States and Israel.

Nine Dead, 23 Injured After Beit Shemesh Attack

“In the Beit Shemesh area, MDA EMTs and paramedics have pronounced the deaths of six casualties” said Zaki Heller, a spokesperson for Israel’s emergency service Magen David Adom, in a televised statement. He further added that 23 people have been injured in the attack as well. The town of Beit Shemesh is located about 30 miles west of Jerusalem and was struck by Iranian missiles that caused significant destruction.

Other reports from Israeli authorities said that additional people were injured when the missiles struck residential areas. Ambulance crews were on the ground trying to help the wounded as there are reports of some people in serious condition.

Beit Shemesh Becomes Flashpoint in Widening Regional Tensions

The attack has marked a sharp escalation in the conflict between Iran and Israel. These attacks have come after Iran confirmed that Khamenei had been killed in a US–Israeli military operation. His death has triggered fierce reactions across the region as Iran has targetted US military bases around the gulf striking targets in Bahrain, Oman and Dubai.

In response to the missile strikes on Israel, Iranian leaders said their actions were a duty in the face of what they called an attack on their nation’s leadership. They have framed their retaliation as justified under the circumstances. Reports say that there has been no sign of a ceasefire or reduction in tensions.

Concerns of Wide-Spread Conflict

The violence has also drawn global concern as there are concerns of the conflict spilling into the whole region which has been evident by the retaliatory strikes of Iran which targetted US military bases. Many world leaders are calling for restraint as civilians on both sides are affected. 

The situation remains extremely volatile as of now. Tehran continues to launch further strikes and Israel braces for additional attacks. International efforts to calm the escalation have so far not led to any significant progress. Many are worried that the conflict could widen even further.

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 7:21 PM IST
QUICK LINKS