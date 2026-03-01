When Will Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Funeral Take Place? Iran Mourns Supreme Leader’s Death As Thousands Gather In Tehran’s Enghelab Square

Crowds began gathering in Tehran on Sunday ahead of the funeral of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the country entered a period of national mourning and deep uncertainty.

According to news reports, people were assembling in large numbers in the city in anticipation of the funeral ceremony. The main service is expected to be held at the University of Tehran, a location often used for major state and religious events.

40 Days of National Mourning For Ali Khamenei

Iranian authorities have not yet announced the exact date and time of the funeral. However, the government has declared a 40-day national mourning period following Khamenei’s death. In Shia Islamic tradition, 40 days of mourning carry deep religious meaning. Large funerals in Iran, especially for senior leaders, are usually attended by hundreds of thousands of people and are often held in stages. The funeral will most likely begin with prayers followed by burial rites.

Ali Khamenei had ruled Iran since 1989. He had served as the second supreme leader of the Islamic Republic after Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. He was the country’s highest political and religious authority for more than three decades. Ali Khamenei shaped Iran’s domestic policies and foreign relations in the past decades.

Ali Khamenei’s Death Sparked Mixed Reactions

As per reports, News of his death sparked mixed reactions across the country. On Saturday, there were shouts of joy and celebrations in parts of Tehran and other cities after Israel and US President Donald Trump confirmed that Khamenei had been killed in joint US and Israeli strikes. At the same time, reports on Sunday said there were protests in some areas denouncing the war and calling for revenge.

Security across Tehran remains tight as officials prepare for the funeral. With regional tensions high and emotions running strong inside Iran, the coming days are expected to be sensitive. The funeral at the University of Tehran is likely to draw massive crowds. Senior officials and heavy security are expected to be present as the country says goodbye to its longest-serving leader in decades.

Also Read: Who Betrayed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: How Mossad Tracked Iran’s Supreme Leader And Gathered Information That Led To His Death?