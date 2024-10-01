Home
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Iranian Missile Attack on Israel Subsides as Airspace Reopens

Israeli authorities have informed citizens across the country that it is now safe to exit bomb shelters and other protected spaces.

Iranian Missile Attack on Israel Subsides as Airspace Reopens

Israeli authorities have informed citizens across the country that it is now safe to exit bomb shelters and other protected spaces. This follows a wave of ballistic missiles launched towards Israel from Iran, which flew through Israeli airspace and parts of Jordan earlier today.

Missile Barrage Following Hours of Tension

The missile strike occurred after a tense period of warnings and alerts, during which the Israeli public was told to prepare for an imminent attack. The barrage, reportedly consisting of around 200 rockets, was fired from Iran, heightening tensions in the region.

No Casualties Reported, Airspace Reopens

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, confirmed in a televised statement that no injuries had been reported on the ground despite the scale of the attack. He reassured the public that, for now, the threat of further strikes had subsided. However, Hagari emphasized that the military remains vigilant.
In response to the reduced threat, Israel has reopened its airspace to civilian flights.

More details awaited.

