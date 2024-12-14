Home
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Iranian Singer Under Legal Scrutiny For Performing Without Hijab, Know What Happened

In an act of defiance against Iran’s strict dress code, Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi streamed an online concert on YouTube on Wednesday night, performing without a hijab. The concert, filmed in Iran, has now brought her under scrutiny from the Iranian judiciary. In her performance, Ahmadi appeared without the mandatory headscarf and wore a flowing […]

In an act of defiance against Iran’s strict dress code, Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi streamed an online concert on YouTube on Wednesday night, performing without a hijab. The concert, filmed in Iran, has now brought her under scrutiny from the Iranian judiciary. In her performance, Ahmadi appeared without the mandatory headscarf and wore a flowing black dress, exposing her bare shoulders. The concert, held at an outdoor location in a traditional caravanserai, was streamed to a global audience but had no live audience due to the circumstances.

Before the concert began, a message appeared on Ahmadi’s YouTube video, stating, “I am Parastoo, the girl who cannot remain silent and who refuses to stop singing for the country she loves. Listen to my voice in the imaginary concert and dream of a free and beautiful nation.” The lyrics in one of her songs seemed to allude to the mass protests in Iran following the tragic death of Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of the country’s notorious morality police.

Despite the concert’s artistic and political message, the Iranian judiciary has reacted strongly, saying it has “intervened” and taken “appropriate action” against Ahmadi and her production team for violating the country’s legal and religious standards. Following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iranian women have been required to cover their hair in public, and performances by women in public have long been prohibited. Ahmadi’s defiance of both these rules has triggered a legal case against her.

This incident comes ahead of the implementation of Iran’s new law on Friday, the “Promotion of the Culture of Chastity and Hijab” law. Amnesty International has raised concerns that women could face severe punishments, including the death penalty, if convicted under this law. The consequences of Ahmadi’s actions are still unclear, but her performance has sparked both admiration for her courage and fears of potential punishment.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Advocates For Ending ‘Costly’ Daylight Saving Time In the US

