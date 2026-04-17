West Asia Crisis: Iran Says “Not Accepting Any Temporary Ceasefire,” Demands Full End to War from Lebanon to Red Sea Amid US Blockade

Tehran has dismissed the possibility of any short-term pauses in hostilities, asserting that it is pushing for a total conclusion to warfare throughout the West Asian region, according to Al Jazeera.

Speaking to journalists during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Saeed Khatibzadeh, emphasised that any potential truce must encompass every active battleground “from Lebanon to the Red Sea”. He further categorised this broad scope as a “red line” for the Iranian government.

Elaborating on Tehran’s rigid stance against incremental deals, Khatibzadeh told the press, “We are not accepting any temporary ceasefire.” He maintained that the current wave of violence “should end here once and for all” rather than being merely paused.

The senior diplomat also addressed maritime security, specifically regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Al Jazeera reported his observations that while the vital shipping lane is located inside Iran’s sovereign territory, it has historically been kept accessible for international passage.

Shifting the blame for regional volatility, Khatibzadeh pointed towards the United States and Israel. He claimed that they have been the catalysts for local unrest, which has subsequently damaged international commerce and the broader global financial system.

According to Al Jazeera, the Deputy Minister’s remarks underscore Iran’s refusal to engage in piecemeal diplomacy, instead demanding a comprehensive resolution to the multiple overlapping crises currently affecting the region.

This demand for a regional resolution comes as tensions peak at the United Nations, where Iran’s Permanent Representative, Amir-Saeid Iravani, argued that stability in the Strait of Hormuz is contingent upon “full respect for Iran’s sovereignty and rights.” According to Iranian state media Press TV, Iravani’s remarks were a direct response to a recently announced US “naval blockade” intended to pressure Tehran into ensuring the waterway remains open.

Addressing the legalities of the strategic corridor, Iravani asserted that freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is only achievable if the rights of coastal states are upheld. Per Press TV, he warned that Washington’s measures constitute an “unlawful” act of aggression and a “flagrant breach” of the UN Charter, specifically Article 2(4), which prohibits the threat or use of force.

The diplomatic friction has been further compounded by military escalation on the ground. US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that American forces are actively enforcing a large-scale maritime blockade. This operation involves over 10,000 personnel, a dozen naval vessels, and more than 100 aircraft, aimed specifically at Iranian ports and the coastline.

Highlighting the effectiveness of these measures, US President Donald Trump stated that the Navy’s performance has been “incredible,” noting that the blockade is proceeding routinely with no ships attempting to bypass the American fleet. However, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, clarified to the media that the mission is a blockade of Iranian territory rather than the Strait of Hormuz itself, applying to all vessels regardless of nationality.

Amid these military manoeuvres, Iravani maintained that Iran has consistently upheld maritime security while accusing the US and Israel of targeting civilian infrastructure during a “40-day military assault.” Despite the rhetoric, the envoy noted that Tehran remains open to diplomatic initiatives involving regional partners like Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, as well as China and Russia, to find a sustainable end to the crisis.

(Inputs from ANI)

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