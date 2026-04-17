LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > World News > West Asia Crisis: Iran Says “Not Accepting Any Temporary Ceasefire,” Demands Full End to War from Lebanon to Red Sea Amid US Blockade

West Asia Crisis: Iran Says “Not Accepting Any Temporary Ceasefire,” Demands Full End to War from Lebanon to Red Sea Amid US Blockade

Tehran has dismissed the possibility of any short-term pauses in hostilities, asserting that it is pushing for a total conclusion to warfare throughout the West Asian region, according to Al Jazeera.

Iran Says “Not Accepting Any Temporary Ceasefire,” Demands Full End to War. Photo: ANI
Iran Says “Not Accepting Any Temporary Ceasefire,” Demands Full End to War. Photo: ANI

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: April 17, 2026 16:06:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

West Asia Crisis: Iran Says “Not Accepting Any Temporary Ceasefire,” Demands Full End to War from Lebanon to Red Sea Amid US Blockade

Tehran has dismissed the possibility of any short-term pauses in hostilities, asserting that it is pushing for a total conclusion to warfare throughout the West Asian region, according to Al Jazeera.

Speaking to journalists during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Saeed Khatibzadeh, emphasised that any potential truce must encompass every active battleground “from Lebanon to the Red Sea”. He further categorised this broad scope as a “red line” for the Iranian government.

Elaborating on Tehran’s rigid stance against incremental deals, Khatibzadeh told the press, “We are not accepting any temporary ceasefire.” He maintained that the current wave of violence “should end here once and for all” rather than being merely paused.

You Might Be Interested In

The senior diplomat also addressed maritime security, specifically regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Al Jazeera reported his observations that while the vital shipping lane is located inside Iran’s sovereign territory, it has historically been kept accessible for international passage.

Shifting the blame for regional volatility, Khatibzadeh pointed towards the United States and Israel. He claimed that they have been the catalysts for local unrest, which has subsequently damaged international commerce and the broader global financial system.

According to Al Jazeera, the Deputy Minister’s remarks underscore Iran’s refusal to engage in piecemeal diplomacy, instead demanding a comprehensive resolution to the multiple overlapping crises currently affecting the region.

This demand for a regional resolution comes as tensions peak at the United Nations, where Iran’s Permanent Representative, Amir-Saeid Iravani, argued that stability in the Strait of Hormuz is contingent upon “full respect for Iran’s sovereignty and rights.” According to Iranian state media Press TV, Iravani’s remarks were a direct response to a recently announced US “naval blockade” intended to pressure Tehran into ensuring the waterway remains open.

Addressing the legalities of the strategic corridor, Iravani asserted that freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is only achievable if the rights of coastal states are upheld. Per Press TV, he warned that Washington’s measures constitute an “unlawful” act of aggression and a “flagrant breach” of the UN Charter, specifically Article 2(4), which prohibits the threat or use of force.

The diplomatic friction has been further compounded by military escalation on the ground. US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that American forces are actively enforcing a large-scale maritime blockade. This operation involves over 10,000 personnel, a dozen naval vessels, and more than 100 aircraft, aimed specifically at Iranian ports and the coastline.

Highlighting the effectiveness of these measures, US President Donald Trump stated that the Navy’s performance has been “incredible,” noting that the blockade is proceeding routinely with no ships attempting to bypass the American fleet. However, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, clarified to the media that the mission is a blockade of Iranian territory rather than the Strait of Hormuz itself, applying to all vessels regardless of nationality.

Amid these military manoeuvres, Iravani maintained that Iran has consistently upheld maritime security while accusing the US and Israel of targeting civilian infrastructure during a “40-day military assault.” Despite the rhetoric, the envoy noted that Tehran remains open to diplomatic initiatives involving regional partners like Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, as well as China and Russia, to find a sustainable end to the crisis.

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Airfares Rising Globally: From Air India To Delta Air Lines, How US-Israel Iran War Is Surging Jet Fuel & Flight Costs 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Iran ceasefire newsIran Israel tensionsIran rejects ceasefireIran US tensionsstrait of hormuz crisisUS naval blockade IranWest Asia conflict

RELATED News

WATCH: Viral Video Of Pakistani Surgeon Exposes Power Outage At Lahore’s Services Hospital, Raises Questions On Shehbaz Sharif’s Bankrupt Government

Qatar Airways Expands to 150+ Destinations: Full Routes List, Doha Flight Schedule 2026 and New Global Network Update

Has Iran Surrendered Enriched Uranium To US? Donald Trump Claims Big Breakthrough, Iran Mocks ‘Castle In The Air’ Deal Talk

Is Asim Munir On US Spy Mission To Track & Kill Mojtaba Khamenei? Big Claims Surface Months After 2025 Hossein Baqeri Leak Charges

Donald Trump Visiting Pakistan For Iran-US Deal? What US President Said, ‘They Want Me To…’

LATEST NEWS

Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi United ISL 2026 Live Score and Streaming Details: Today’s Match Preview, When And Where to Watch CFC vs SCD Live Match?

Love And War Delayed Again: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Epic Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, And Vicky Kaushal Now Pushed To 2027 Release

‘They Pressured Me To Change My Name, Religion’: How A TCS Nashik Employee Went From Gopal To Gulshan As Old Photo Turns Into Key Evidence Amid Forced Conversion Claims

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram Weather Update: Rain Brings Relief From Excessive Heat As Thunderstorms Lash Region, Temperatures Dip After 40°C Spike

KVS 2nd Provisional Merit List 2026 Released for Class 1 Admission at kvsangathan.nic.in: Check Selection List, Download PDF and Next Steps

West Asia Crisis: Iran Says “Not Accepting Any Temporary Ceasefire,” Demands Full End to War from Lebanon to Red Sea Amid US Blockade

Zak Fenestration India Expo 2026 in Bengaluru to Showcase Trends in Glass, Façades, and Aluminium Systems

Delhi Crime News: ‘Thak-Thak’ Gang Busted with 11 Stolen Phones, 16 Car Break-Ins, 16 Cases Solved; Man Blackmails 500 Women in Massive Rs 2 Crore Dating Scam

IPL 2026: Did Mumbai Indians Team Bus Wait For Hardik Pandya’s GF Mahieka Sharma After MI vs PBKS Clash at Wankhede? Watch Viral Video

Drawing on 1,573 Client Engagements, Beryl Agency Flags Brand Deficit in Rs 20-200 Cr Exporters

West Asia Crisis: Iran Says “Not Accepting Any Temporary Ceasefire,” Demands Full End to War from Lebanon to Red Sea Amid US Blockade

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

West Asia Crisis: Iran Says “Not Accepting Any Temporary Ceasefire,” Demands Full End to War from Lebanon to Red Sea Amid US Blockade

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

West Asia Crisis: Iran Says “Not Accepting Any Temporary Ceasefire,” Demands Full End to War from Lebanon to Red Sea Amid US Blockade
West Asia Crisis: Iran Says “Not Accepting Any Temporary Ceasefire,” Demands Full End to War from Lebanon to Red Sea Amid US Blockade
West Asia Crisis: Iran Says “Not Accepting Any Temporary Ceasefire,” Demands Full End to War from Lebanon to Red Sea Amid US Blockade
West Asia Crisis: Iran Says “Not Accepting Any Temporary Ceasefire,” Demands Full End to War from Lebanon to Red Sea Amid US Blockade

QUICK LINKS