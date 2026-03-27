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Home > World News > Is Another Lockdown Coming? After PM Modi, Putin Also Warns Of COVID Like Situation In 2026 As Iran-US War Rages On

Is Another Lockdown Coming? After PM Modi, Putin Also Warns Of COVID Like Situation In 2026 As Iran-US War Rages On

Vladimir Putin has warned that the Iran conflict could trigger unpredictable global consequences similar to the Covid 19 pandemic, disrupting economies, supply chains, and industries worldwide. While Russian media has gone as far as calling it 'World War 3', viral claims of a Covid like lockdown in India were debunked, with no such announcement made by PM Modi.

Is Another Lockdown Coming? After PM Modi, Putin Also Warns Of COVID Like Situation In 2026 As Iran-US War Rages On (Photo: X)
Is Another Lockdown Coming? After PM Modi, Putin Also Warns Of COVID Like Situation In 2026 As Iran-US War Rages On (Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 27, 2026 07:19:39 IST

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Is Another Lockdown Coming? After PM Modi, Putin Also Warns Of COVID Like Situation In 2026 As Iran-US War Rages On

The current US-Iran conflict has been sternly warned by the Russian President Vladimir Putin who opined that its effects were beyond forecast, even to the side involved. Addressing a convention of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), Putin warned that the tension in the situation in West Asia could have a significant effect on the world. He compared it to the Covid-19 pandemic, which destabilized the economies and lives of people across the world, implying that the ongoing crisis could provoke the same amount of uncertainty and unpredictability.

Is Another Lockdown Coming? Russian President Putin Also Warns Of COVID like Situation In 2026

Putin stressed that the war, which would be aggravated by the alleged US-Israeli attacks against Iran, is already impacting major structures of the world economy. He observed that international logistics, manufacturing and supply chains had been greatly impacted especially those within the industries that are related to hydrocarbons, metals and fertilisers. In his opinion these shocks may intensify as the situation progresses, and the effects of the ripple effects would be experienced not only by countries but whole continents. Underlining the magnitude of the effect, Putin told the world that it might need to accept a new order conditioned by decades of geopolitical tensions, similar to the situation during the pandemic years.

Another Lockdown or World War 3? 

In the meantime, the state media of Russia has assumed a more dramatic position. The prime state owned TV network Channel One called the situation occurring in the country as something short of World War 3. During a primetime talk, a TV host stated that the human population might only realize the magnitude of this war after it is over and made references to other global wars in the past. The commentary highlighted an emerging story in Russia that the crisis in West Asia is not simply a local confrontation but a breaking point in the world with the possibility of having a historical impact. 

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Did PM Modi Say Anything About Lockdown Like COVID Time?

There was also a viral claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hinted an Covid-like lockdown in his last speech to Parliament on the West Asia crisis. But when fact check was done there was no reference to the lockdown in his speech. During the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, Modi only mentioned the Covid-19 pandemic as an example of how India had managed a global crisis, encouraging the citizens to stay ready and united. The misinformation occurred due to the fact that his comments on preparedness and disruptions in the world brought memories of the 2020 lockdown, causing panic searches on the Internet. Moreover, the issues of supply chains, the fuel supply, and the influence of the current conflict also contributed to the speculation of the potential limitations. The rumours have not been confirmed but there is no declaration or indication of lockdown in India. The government is not focused on the imposition of Covid style restrictions but rather on controlling the economic issues and keeping the economy stable. 

Also Read: Vladimir Putin Warns West Asia War Could Trigger Covid-Like Global Crisis, Days After PM Modi Flags ‘Very Serious’ Impact On India And World

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Is Another Lockdown Coming? After PM Modi, Putin Also Warns Of COVID Like Situation In 2026 As Iran-US War Rages On

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Is Another Lockdown Coming? After PM Modi, Putin Also Warns Of COVID Like Situation In 2026 As Iran-US War Rages On

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Is Another Lockdown Coming? After PM Modi, Putin Also Warns Of COVID Like Situation In 2026 As Iran-US War Rages On
Is Another Lockdown Coming? After PM Modi, Putin Also Warns Of COVID Like Situation In 2026 As Iran-US War Rages On
Is Another Lockdown Coming? After PM Modi, Putin Also Warns Of COVID Like Situation In 2026 As Iran-US War Rages On
Is Another Lockdown Coming? After PM Modi, Putin Also Warns Of COVID Like Situation In 2026 As Iran-US War Rages On

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