Is DeepSeek Safe To Use? Australia Says Be Careful

Ed Husic, Australia’s Minister for Science, has become the first Western government official to publicly voice privacy concerns about DeepSeek, a Chinese chatbot that has been dominating app stores and sparking debate in the tech and business worlds.

Australia’s Minister for Science has become the first Western government official to publicly voice privacy concerns about DeepSeek

Ed Husic, Australia’s Minister for Science, has become the first Western government official to publicly voice privacy concerns about DeepSeek, a Chinese chatbot that has been dominating app stores and sparking debate in the tech and business worlds.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In recent years, Chinese tech companies like Huawei and TikTok have faced allegations of being linked to the Chinese state, raising fears that user data might be harvested for intelligence purposes. Now, similar worries are being directed at DeepSeek.

“A Wake-Up Call,” Says Trump

While former U.S. President Donald Trump has described DeepSeek as a “wake-up call” for the United States, he has stopped short of labeling it a national security threat. Instead, he suggested it might benefit consumers by driving costs down.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, Husic expressed a more cautious stance in an interview with ABC News, highlighting the need for greater scrutiny of the app’s data and privacy practices.

“I would be very careful about that. These types of issues need to be weighed up carefully,” Husic said.

DeepSeek’s Meteoric Rise

Despite the warnings, users in the UK and the U.S. seem unperturbed. DeepSeek has quickly climbed to the top of app store rankings in both countries. According to market analysts Sensor Tower, the chatbot has recorded three million downloads since its launch, with 80% of those occurring in the past week. It is reportedly being downloaded at three times the rate of competitors like ChatGPT and Perplexity.

What Data Does DeepSeek Collect?

DeepSeek’s privacy policy outlines its extensive data collection practices, which include:

Personal details like email addresses, phone numbers, and dates of birth

All user inputs, including text, audio, and chat histories

Technical information such as device models, operating systems, IP addresses, and even keystroke patterns

The company claims this data is stored on secure servers in China and used to improve the app’s “safety, security, and stability.” However, it also shares this information with service providers, advertising partners, and its corporate group, retaining the data “for as long as necessary.”

Privacy Concerns Of DeepSeek Spark Debate

Lauren Hendry Parsons, a digital privacy advocate from ExpressVPN, expressed alarm over DeepSeek’s data practices. She pointed to a clause in the privacy policy that states user data can be used “to help match you and your actions outside of the service.”

“This should immediately ring an alarm bell for anyone concerned with their privacy,” she said.

However, experts note that similar data practices exist in rival platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, and social media apps, making it a broader industry issue rather than one unique to DeepSeek.

Is DeepSeek Safe?

Emily Taylor, CEO of Oxford Information Labs, warned that any prompts or questions submitted to AI chatbots like DeepSeek are accessible to the developers of the model.

“For anyone working on confidential or national security areas, these risks must be taken seriously,” she said.

Dr. Richard Whittle from the University of Salford echoed these concerns, urging consumers to remain vigilant. “Consumers should always be wary, especially in the hype and fear of missing out on a new, highly popular app,” he said.

Regulators Weigh In On DeepSeek

The UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has also advised the public to understand their rights regarding personal data used to train AI models.

“Generative AI developers need to ensure people have meaningful, concise, and easily accessible information about the use of their personal data,” the ICO said in a statement. It also warned that failure to meet regulatory expectations could lead to action.