Hong Kong: At least 94 people have died and 76 others have been injured after a massive fire tore through a high-rise public housing complex in Hong Kong, with many residents still missing. The disaster has become a major test of Beijing’s tightened control over the city. The Chinese control has deepened significantly since the 2019 pro-democracy protests.

As the city prepares for the December 7 legislative council election, now restricted to “patriotic” candidates under sweeping political reforms, the fire has triggered renewed scrutiny of governance, accountability, and public safety in Hong Kong.

Fire Strikes as Hong Kong Awaits Jimmy Lai’s Sentencing

The fire erupted as Hong Kong braces for the high-profile sentencing of media tycoon Jimmy Lai, one of the most prominent figures among hundreds of pro-democracy activists charged under national security and protest-related laws.

Both the Hong Kong administration and China’s Communist Party leadership moved quickly to signal that the fire was being treated as a top priority. Authorities immediately targeted the construction company responsible for renovation work at the site.

Analysts say the fire could further erode trust, despite Beijing’s efforts to cement political and national security control.

Residents have raised sharp questions about faulty fire alarms, workers smoking cigarettes on site, and the hazards of traditional bamboo scaffolding. Many expressed fears that crucial safeguards were ignored, with some survivors blaming negligence and cost-cutting.

Xi Jinping Orders ‘All-Out Effort’

Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, while flames were still bursting from multiple floors, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an “all-out effort” to extinguish the fire and limit casualties, according to state media.

Xi “expressed sympathy to the families of the victims and those affected by the disaster” and sought immediate updates on rescue operations.

Four hours later, Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee held a late-night press conference after visiting shelters housing residents displaced by the inferno.

Authorities said 4,600 people live across the complex’s eight towers, seven of which were affected by the fire. Police announced that three members of the construction company, two directors and an engineering consultant, had been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Hong Kong Fire: Questions of Accountability

Although public protests in Hong Kong are now heavily restricted, analysts say online forums, still widely accessible, will serve as an early indicator of public sentiment.

Experts warn that growing anger may spread from the construction firms to the city’s fire safety regulators and building authorities, increasing pressure for a transparent investigation. Historically, the Hong Kong government has conducted open inquiries into major disasters, often led by independent judges.

Is Hong Kong A Separate Country Or A Part Of China?

The fire has revived broader questions about Hong Kong’s political identity and governance. The former British colony became a Special Administrative Region (SAR) of China in 1997, when Britain’s 99-year lease of the New Territories expired.

Hong Kong operates under the “one country, two systems” framework, which promised the region a high degree of autonomy while preserving its social and economic systems for 50 years from the handover date.

However, Beijing retains the power to veto changes to Hong Kong’s political structure. Pro-democracy groups have long voiced frustration over what they consider the slow pace of political reform and the tightening of control since 2019.

