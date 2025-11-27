LIVE TV
Home > World > Hong Kong Fire Horror: 44 Dead, Nearly 300 Missing As Tai Po Towers Burn, Bamboo Scaffolding, Foam Seals Blamed, 3 Arrested For Manslaughter

Hong Kong Fire Horror: 44 Dead, Nearly 300 Missing As Tai Po Towers Burn, Bamboo Scaffolding, Foam Seals Blamed, 3 Arrested For Manslaughter

Hong Kong Fire tragedy deepens as a massive blaze tears through the Wang Fuk Court housing complex, killing at least 44. Nearly 300 residents remain missing, while firefighters battle intense heat, smoke and collapsing scaffolding. Authorities blame unsafe construction materials, as police arrest three over suspected negligence.

At least 44 dead and nearly 300 missing after Hong Kong apartment fire linked to unsafe scaffolding, foam materials and negligence. Photo: X-@sarcastic_us.
At least 44 dead and nearly 300 missing after Hong Kong apartment fire linked to unsafe scaffolding, foam materials and negligence. Photo: X-@sarcastic_us.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 27, 2025 07:48:10 IST

Hong Kong Fire Horror: 44 Dead, Nearly 300 Missing As Tai Po Towers Burn, Bamboo Scaffolding, Foam Seals Blamed, 3 Arrested For Manslaughter

Hong Kong Fire: A huge fire still burning in a Hong Kong apartment complex that has killed at least 44 people and left almost 300 missing may have been spread by unsafe scaffolding and foam materials used during maintenance work, police said on Thursday.

Working through the night, firefighters were struggling to reach residents potentially trapped on the upper floors of the Wang Fuk Court housing complex due to the intense heat and thick smoke from the fire that erupted on Wednesday afternoon. The complex in the northern Tai Po district has 2,000 apartments in eight blocks.

By early Thursday morning, authorities said they had brought the fire four in blocks under control, with operations continuing in three blocks after more than 15 hours.

Hong Kong Fire Videos Emerge

Video from the scene showed flames still leaping from at least two of the 32-storey towers and heavy smoke billowing from several.

Police said in addition to the buildings being covered with protective mesh sheets and plastic that may not meet fire standards, they discovered some windows on one unaffected building were sealed with a foam material, installed by a construction company carrying out maintenance work.

Also Read: Shooting Near White House in Washington DC: Multiple Injured, Including 2 National Guard Soldiers, Trump Away From Danger

“We have reason to believe that the company’s responsible parties were grossly negligent, which led to this accident and caused the fire to spread uncontrollably, resulting in major casualties,” Eileen Chung, a Hong Kong police superintendent, said.

Three Arrested For Hong Kong Fire, Death Toll Likley To Go Up

Three men from the construction company, two directors and one engineering consultant, had been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the fire, she added.

The green construction mesh and bamboo scaffolding used on the buildings are a mainstay of traditional Chinese architecture but have been subject to a phase-out in Hong Kong since March for safety reasons.

A firefighter was among the 44 killed, with 45 people in hospital in critical condition, Hong Kong police told a press conference before dawn on Thursday.

The death toll is now the highest in a Hong Kong fire since World War Two, surpassing the 41 killed in a blaze in a commercial building in the Kowloon district in November 1996.

One Of The Biggest Infernos in Hong Kong

The latest fire has prompted comparisons to the Grenfell Tower inferno that killed 72 people in London in 2017. That fire was blamed on firms fitting the exterior with flammable cladding, as well as failings by the government and the construction industry.

“The priority is to extinguish the fire and rescue the residents who are trapped,” Hong Kong leader John Lee told reporters earlier. “The second is to support the injured. The third is to support and recover. Then, we’ll launch a thorough investigation.”

Some 279 people were uncontactable and 900 were in eight shelters, he added.

Also Read: ‘fire spread very rapidly’: What Caused Hong Kong Fire That Killed 44 and 279 ‘uncontactable’

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 7:48 AM IST
Hong Kong Fire Horror: 44 Dead, Nearly 300 Missing As Tai Po Towers Burn, Bamboo Scaffolding, Foam Seals Blamed, 3 Arrested For Manslaughter

QUICK LINKS