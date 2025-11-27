LIVE TV
Home > World > 'fire spread very rapidly': What Caused Hong Kong Fire That Killed 36 and 279 'uncontactable'

'fire spread very rapidly': What Caused Hong Kong Fire That Killed 36 and 279 'uncontactable'

At least 36 people have been killed after a fire spread across multiple high-rise apartment buildings in a Hong Kong housing complex. The fire appears to be the most deadly blaze in Hong Kong in nearly three decades.

At least 36 people have been killed in Hong Kong fire. (Representative Image:Yik Yeung-man/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: November 27, 2025 03:01:14 IST

'fire spread very rapidly': What Caused Hong Kong Fire That Killed 36 and 279 'uncontactable'

At least 36 people have been killed after a fire spread across multiple high-rise apartment buildings in a Hong Kong housing complex. The fire appears to be the most deadly blaze in Hong Kong in nearly three decades.

Firefighters are still unable to reach some residents trapped on higher floors, as seven of the eight buildings in the complex are engulfed in fire. According to officials, 279 people are “uncontactable.” All eight towers have at least 31 storeys, providing almost 2,000 residential units. 

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed condolences to the victims, specifically mentioning the firefighter who died in the line of duty. 

Where did the Hong Kong Fire Occur?

The multiple high-rise apartments are in the Tai Po district, a suburban area in the New Territories, near the border with the mainland Chinese city of Shenzhen. Wang Fuk Court is a substantial housing estate, consisting of eight towers with nearly 2,000 flats. According to records, the complex houses approximately 4,800 people. 

‘fire spread very rapidly’: What Caused Hong Kong Fire That Killed 36 and 279 ‘uncontactable’

(Representative Image: Reuters)

What Caused the Hong Kong Fire? 

The exact cause that led the fire to spread so quickly will be the subject of a probe to be carried out by a Hong Kong Police task force, but firefighters have already warned of a peculiarity.

Bamboo scaffolding used to encase buildings in Hong Kong that have been cited as a possible cause of fires in the past may also be a factor in Wednesday’s blaze.

Director of Fire Services Andy Yeung said that during the rescue, his crew had spotted some polystyrene boards blocking the windows of multiple apartments.

“These polystyrene boards are extremely inflammable, and the fire spread very rapidly.” 

What is Bamboo scaffolding? 

Bamboo scaffolding is a type of temporary structure used in construction and maintenance work to support workers, tools, and materials while working at heights. Bamboo scaffolding is very common in Hong Kong during construction. The Association for the Rights of Industrial Accident Victims noted that similar incidents have occurred frequently in recent months, specifically citing similar blazes in April, May, and October. 

‘fire spread very rapidly’: What Caused Hong Kong Fire That Killed 36 and 279 ‘uncontactable’

(Representative Image: Hou Yu/China News Service/VCG/Getty Images)

Bamboo scaffolding has been used in Hong Kong for centuries due to its rapid growth, lightweight nature, and exceptional strength. While it is considered an iconic feature of the city’s skyline, Hong Kong remains one of the few places in the world still employing it in modern construction projects.

How Are Authorities Investigating the Hong Kong Fire?

Hong Kong’s police and fire departments have formed a task force to determine the cause of the recent fire, according to Chief Executive John Lee. He stated that materials from both the building and the surrounding scaffolding will be tested for compliance. 

The Housing Authority and Buildings Department have also launched a review to assess whether the buildings’ fire-retardant materials meet required safety standards. 

Secretary for Security Chris Tang noted that the fire spread unusually fast and should not have engulfed the buildings so quickly if proper materials and scaffolding had been in place.

How Many Residents Evacuated So Far?

More than 700 residents living in the Hong Kong apartment complex that caught fire on Wednesday have been evacuated to temporary shelters, District Officer for Tai Po from the Home Affairs Department Eunice Chan Hau-man said at a news conference.

Wang Fuk Court, the public housing estate that went aflame, consists of eight high-rise towers and is home to more than 4,000 people. Many of the residents are pensioners, with roughly 36% of residents 65 or older, according to government-sourced data.

(Inputs from CNN)

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 2:41 AM IST
‘fire spread very rapidly’: What Caused Hong Kong Fire That Killed 36 and 279 ‘uncontactable’

