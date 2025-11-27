LIVE TV
Hong Kong Fire Reason: What Led To Massive Blaze At Wang Fuk Court In Tai Po That Killed 55 People?

The Hong Kong fire that tore through multiple high-rise towers at Wang Fuk Court has left at least 55 people dead and many still missing. Rescuers continue to search the charred buildings, pulling out survivors even as parts of the complex keep burning more than a day later. Authorities say the fire spread unusually fast, prompting arrests and a major investigation into possible negligence and unsafe materials.

Hong Kong fire kills 55 at Wang Fuk Court; probe reveals unsafe materials, bamboo scaffolding risks and arrests for alleged negligence. Photo: X.
Hong Kong fire kills 55 at Wang Fuk Court; probe reveals unsafe materials, bamboo scaffolding risks and arrests for alleged negligence. Photo: X.

November 27, 2025

Hong Kong Fire Reason: A devastating fire that tore through multiple high-rise towers in a Hong Kong public housing complex has killed at least 55 people, with dozens still missing. Rescue workers searching the charred structures managed to pull an elderly man alive from a smouldering block in recent hours, even as some buildings continue to burn more than a day after the city’s deadliest blaze in decades.

The fire erupted while the complex remained under renovation, surrounded by bamboo scaffolding and protective netting. Police have arrested three construction company workers on suspicion of manslaughter, accusing them of “gross negligence.”

Hong Kong Fire Reason: How the Blaze Started

The blaze broke out at 14:51 local time on Wednesday (06:51 GMT) at Wang Fuk Court, a large public housing estate in the Tai Po district. Built in 1983, the complex comprises eight towers, each 31-storeys high. Seven were initially affected.

According to a 2021 census, the estate contains 1,984 apartments and houses approximately 4,600 residents. Authorities have yet to confirm how many people were inside when the fire began.

The affected blocks were undergoing renovation and wrapped in dense bamboo scaffolding, a traditional construction method widely used across Hong Kong.

Also Read: ‘fire spread very rapidly’: What Caused Hong Kong Fire That Killed 44 and 279 ‘uncontactable’

Suspicious Materials Found on Building Exterior

Security Secretary Chris Tang raised concerns about the unusually fast spread of the blaze. He said preliminary findings revealed the presence of “exterior netting, tarpaulin and plastic sheeting that burned far more intensely than permitted materials.”

“We have found that on the relevant building walls, the netting and waterproof tarpaulin material, once burned, showed spreading of the flames faster than they should on regulated materials. This is unusual,” Tang said.

Fire Services Director Andy Yeung added that styrofoam was discovered around window frames. According to the South China Morning Post, the material allowed flames to move quickly through corridors and ignite flats across multiple levels.

The styrofoam “blocked ventilation gaps and was extremely flammable,” Yeung said, calling the blaze “far more aggressive” than a typical high-rise fire.

Hong Kong Police and the Fire Services Department have formed a joint task force to examine whether criminal negligence played a role.

Is Bamboo Scaffolding to Blame For Hong Kong Fire?

Hong Kong remains one of the few global cities that still relies heavily on bamboo scaffolding, a centuries-old construction technique dating back to the Han dynasty. While the material is valued for being lightweight, flexible and cost-effective, it is also highly combustible, especially when combined with plastic mesh and renovation coverings.

The government had already begun planning a shift toward steel scaffolding for public projects following previous safety concerns. However, labour unions have warned that rapid changes could threaten the jobs of nearly 4,000 professional scaffolding workers, commonly known as “spidermen.”

In Hong Kong, bamboo is used extensively for both new construction and the renovation of historic tenement buildings, known as tong lau, which rely on the material year-round.

Also Read: Hong Kong Fire Horror: 44 Dead, Nearly 300 Missing As Tai Po Towers Burn, Bamboo Scaffolding, Foam Seals Blamed, 3 Arrested For Manslaughter

Hong Kong Fire Reason: What Led To Massive Blaze At Wang Fuk Court In Tai Po That Killed 55 People?

QUICK LINKS