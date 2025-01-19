Is TikTok Back Online? Users Report Accessing Website Version

On Sunday, several U.S. users reported being able to access TikTok's website even though a newly enacted law has banned the popular Chinese-owned app on national security grounds.

The app ceased functioning for its 170 million American users late Saturday night, following the enforcement of a controversial law. The law prohibits TikTok from operating within the United States, citing concerns that its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, could misuse user data for espionage. Despite TikTok’s consistent denials of these allegations, the platform is no longer accessible through Apple and Google app stores in the U.S.

TikTok Ban Raises Concerns Over Data Security Escalate

The sudden shutdown is the latest escalation in the ongoing conflict between the U.S. and China over TikTok’s presence. U.S. government officials have long argued that ByteDance’s ownership poses a national security risk, as it could potentially allow the Chinese government access to sensitive information about American users.

TikTok, however, has maintained that user data is stored securely in the United States and is not shared with Chinese authorities. Despite these assurances, the app faced increasing scrutiny, culminating in its removal from major app stores and operational shutdown for its massive U.S. user base.

Trump Promises to Save TikTok

President-elect Donald Trump has hinted at a possible resolution. Speaking on his Truth Social platform, Trump announced plans to delay the ban and seek a solution that balances national security concerns with maintaining access to the app.

“I intend to extend the deadline for the ban to allow time for a solution that secures national security while preserving access to the app,” Trump stated. He also proposed that the U.S. acquire a 50% ownership stake in a joint venture with TikTok.

This announcement marks a surprising shift from Trump’s earlier stance during his first term, when he aggressively sought to ban the app outright. Now, he credits TikTok for helping him connect with younger voters during his successful 2024 presidential campaign, signaling a more conciliatory approach.

Hope Remains Among TikTok Users

Despite the uncertainty, TikTok users across the U.S. have expressed optimism about the platform’s future. Many hope that Trump’s efforts to negotiate a solution will succeed, allowing them to continue using the app that has become a staple of digital culture.

Legal Challenges Behind the TikTok Ban

The law banning TikTok was passed by Congress and upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court. It required TikTok to sever ties with ByteDance or face a complete shutdown in the United States. While TikTok had explored options, including selling its U.S. operations, no agreement was reached before the ban took effect.

TikTok’s sudden removal has left many users frustrated and uncertain about the platform’s future. However, with Trump’s proposed plan to delay the ban and explore joint ownership, there is cautious optimism that TikTok might make a return.