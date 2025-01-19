Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Is TikTok Back Online? Users Report Accessing Website Version

On Sunday, several U.S. users reported being able to access TikTok's website even though a newly enacted law has banned the popular Chinese-owned app on national security grounds.

Is TikTok Back Online? Users Report Accessing Website Version

On Sunday, several U.S. users reported being able to access TikTok’s website even though a newly enacted law has banned the popular Chinese-owned app on national security grounds. While the TikTok app itself was unavailable for download or use, some users managed to bypass the shutdown by directly visiting its website.

The app ceased functioning for its 170 million American users late Saturday night, following the enforcement of a controversial law. The law prohibits TikTok from operating within the United States, citing concerns that its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, could misuse user data for espionage. Despite TikTok’s consistent denials of these allegations, the platform is no longer accessible through Apple and Google app stores in the U.S.

TikTok Ban Raises Concerns Over Data Security Escalate 

The sudden shutdown is the latest escalation in the ongoing conflict between the U.S. and China over TikTok’s presence. U.S. government officials have long argued that ByteDance’s ownership poses a national security risk, as it could potentially allow the Chinese government access to sensitive information about American users.

TikTok, however, has maintained that user data is stored securely in the United States and is not shared with Chinese authorities. Despite these assurances, the app faced increasing scrutiny, culminating in its removal from major app stores and operational shutdown for its massive U.S. user base.

Trump Promises to Save TikTok

President-elect Donald Trump has hinted at a possible resolution. Speaking on his Truth Social platform, Trump announced plans to delay the ban and seek a solution that balances national security concerns with maintaining access to the app.

“I intend to extend the deadline for the ban to allow time for a solution that secures national security while preserving access to the app,” Trump stated. He also proposed that the U.S. acquire a 50% ownership stake in a joint venture with TikTok.

This announcement marks a surprising shift from Trump’s earlier stance during his first term, when he aggressively sought to ban the app outright. Now, he credits TikTok for helping him connect with younger voters during his successful 2024 presidential campaign, signaling a more conciliatory approach.

Hope Remains Among TikTok Users

Despite the uncertainty, TikTok users across the U.S. have expressed optimism about the platform’s future. Many hope that Trump’s efforts to negotiate a solution will succeed, allowing them to continue using the app that has become a staple of digital culture.

Legal Challenges Behind the TikTok Ban

The law banning TikTok was passed by Congress and upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court. It required TikTok to sever ties with ByteDance or face a complete shutdown in the United States. While TikTok had explored options, including selling its U.S. operations, no agreement was reached before the ban took effect.

TikTok’s sudden removal has left many users frustrated and uncertain about the platform’s future. However, with Trump’s proposed plan to delay the ban and explore joint ownership, there is cautious optimism that TikTok might make a return.

ALSO READ: Gaza Ceasefire On Hold Until Israel Receives Hostage List, Says Netanyahu

Filed under

tiktok US

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

What Trump Has Planned For Day One: Deportations, Economic Tariffs, And Pardon Issuances

What Trump Has Planned For Day One: Deportations, Economic Tariffs, And Pardon Issuances

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Vivian Dsena Takes The First Runner-Up Spot

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Vivian Dsena Takes The First Runner-Up Spot

Death Penalty Given To Pop Singer Amir Tataloo By Iranian Court For Blasphemy

Death Penalty Given To Pop Singer Amir Tataloo By Iranian Court For Blasphemy

Bigg Boss18 Winner: Karanveer Mehra Outshines Vivian Dsena, Wins Rs 50 Lakh Prize

Bigg Boss18 Winner: Karanveer Mehra Outshines Vivian Dsena, Wins Rs 50 Lakh Prize

Donald Trump Inauguration: Trump Meme Coin Surpasses $68 Billion in Market Value

Donald Trump Inauguration: Trump Meme Coin Surpasses $68 Billion in Market Value

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Vivian Dsena Takes The First Runner-Up Spot

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Vivian Dsena Takes The First Runner-Up Spot

Bigg Boss18 Winner: Karanveer Mehra Outshines Vivian Dsena, Wins Rs 50 Lakh Prize

Bigg Boss18 Winner: Karanveer Mehra Outshines Vivian Dsena, Wins Rs 50 Lakh Prize

Charlie Brooks Set to Shine on Dancing on Ice: A Journey of Talent, Triumph, and Transformation

Charlie Brooks Set to Shine on Dancing on Ice: A Journey of Talent, Triumph, and

Andy Lee Opens Up About Bonnie Blue’s Dual Personality: ‘Quiet Off-Camera, Sex Demon On-Camera’

Andy Lee Opens Up About Bonnie Blue’s Dual Personality: ‘Quiet Off-Camera, Sex Demon On-Camera’

Bigg Boss Hindi Session 18 Grand Finale: Who Will Take Home The ₹50 Lakh Cash Prize? All You Need To Know!

Bigg Boss Hindi Session 18 Grand Finale: Who Will Take Home The ₹50 Lakh Cash

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox