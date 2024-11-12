Home
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Is Verizon Fios Down? Internet Outage Affects Millions Across US

Millions of people on the East Coast encountered Verizon Fios internet outages early Tuesday morning. According to a Downdetector map of user-reported issues, the impacted region spans roughly 300 miles from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Richmond, Virginia.

Is Verizon Fios Down? Internet Outage Affects Millions Across US

Millions of people on the East Coast encountered Verizon Fios internet outages early Tuesday morning. According to a Downdetector map of user-reported issues, the impacted region spans roughly 300 miles from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Richmond, Virginia.

Complete details not available yet: Verizon

Responding to a user complaint on X (formerly Twitter), Verizon noted that there was either an outage or network maintenance affecting the area but mentioned they did not yet have complete details. They apologized for the inconvenience and explained they were working with their network team to provide an update.

Outage reports surged between midnight and 2 a.m. EST, with thousands of complaints received during this period, as tracked by DownDetector, a third-party service that monitors real-time disruptions.

Of the complaints, 90% were related to internet services, 9% were classified as “total blackout,” and 1% impacted TV streaming. In addition to the East Coast, an area in southern Kansas also seemed affected, according to the map.

Verizon Fios, country’s largest mobile service provider

A user on X in Maryland shared an update from Verizon stating that repairs had started at 10:50 p.m. EST, with service anticipated to be restored by 10:58 a.m. EST on Tuesday.

Verizon Fios, a fiber-optic internet, TV, and phone service provided by Verizon, is the country’s largest mobile service provider.

Outage.Report, another online tracker, also received outage reports for Verizon Fios in approximately 26 cities.

Lack of response from Verizon Fios

Other major internet service providers, including AT&T, Cox, and Xfinity, also showed spikes in reported outages, according to Downdetector. Users on the site expressed frustration about prolonged internet disruptions and criticized Verizon’s lack of response.

One user noted that the @Verizon FiOS network had been down for almost two hours, with neither Verizon nor @VerizonSupport posting updates. Another remarked on the extensive Fios internet outage, observing that Verizon had not acknowledged the issue after more than an hour, affecting mainly the East Coast and DMV area, which they found concerning.

Verizon Support on X is responding to individual users and requesting direct messages for assistance, but the company has not issued an official statement on the issue.

Verizon has faced several outages across the U.S. in recent months, including in September and October.

Read More: Haiti Shuts Airport After Spirit Airlines Jet Hit By Gunfire

Filed under

Downdetector internet down internet outage is verizon down verizon fios outage verizon internet outage verizon outage map verizon wifi outage
