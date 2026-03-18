Is X Down Globally? Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Faces Outage, Downdetector Reveals Access Issues, Delayed Response During Page Refresh As Users Report Glitches

X DOWN GLOBALLY: X, which used to be Twitter, is having trouble in India, at least according to Downdetector. Folks say they can’t load feeds or open links from the platform.

By 8:17 pm, Downdetector had logged 1,227 outage reports. Not long after, that number jumped to more than 2,000. Globally, almost 15,000 people reported that X was not working for them.

A lot of people across India can’t get X to work at all. Some are still getting notifications, but when they try to refresh their feeds, nothing happens.

(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details awaited.)