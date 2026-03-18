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Home > World News > Is X Down Globally? Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Faces Outage, Downdetector Reveals Access Issues, Delayed Response During Page Refresh As Users Report Glitches

Is X Down Globally? Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Faces Outage, Downdetector Reveals Access Issues, Delayed Response During Page Refresh As Users Report Glitches

X, formerly Twitter, faced a major outage in India, with thousands reporting issues accessing feeds and links.

X down globally
X down globally

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 18, 2026 21:00:08 IST

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Is X Down Globally? Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Faces Outage, Downdetector Reveals Access Issues, Delayed Response During Page Refresh As Users Report Glitches

X DOWN GLOBALLY: X, which used to be Twitter, is having trouble in India, at least according to Downdetector. Folks say they can’t load feeds or open links from the platform.

By 8:17 pm, Downdetector had logged 1,227 outage reports. Not long after, that number jumped to more than 2,000. Globally, almost 15,000 people reported that X was not working for them. 

A lot of people across India can’t get X to work at all. Some are still getting notifications, but when they try to refresh their feeds, nothing happens. 

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(This is BREAKING NEWS. More details awaited.)

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Is X Down Globally? Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Faces Outage, Downdetector Reveals Access Issues, Delayed Response During Page Refresh As Users Report Glitches

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Is X Down Globally? Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Faces Outage, Downdetector Reveals Access Issues, Delayed Response During Page Refresh As Users Report Glitches

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Is X Down Globally? Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Faces Outage, Downdetector Reveals Access Issues, Delayed Response During Page Refresh As Users Report Glitches
Is X Down Globally? Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Faces Outage, Downdetector Reveals Access Issues, Delayed Response During Page Refresh As Users Report Glitches
Is X Down Globally? Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Faces Outage, Downdetector Reveals Access Issues, Delayed Response During Page Refresh As Users Report Glitches
Is X Down Globally? Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Faces Outage, Downdetector Reveals Access Issues, Delayed Response During Page Refresh As Users Report Glitches

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