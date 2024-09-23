Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Live Tv

Is Yahya Sinwar Alive? Israel Investigates After Airstrike

Israel is probing the potential death of Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, following a rocket strike that hit a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City on Saturday. According to media reports, the Israeli military claimed the strike targeted a Hamas command center, while Palestinian health authorities reported that 22 people, including women and children, were killed in the incident.

Is Yahya Sinwar Alive? Israel Investigates After Airstrike

Israel is probing the potential death of Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, following a rocket strike that hit a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City on Saturday. According to media reports, the Israeli military claimed the strike targeted a Hamas command center, while Palestinian health authorities reported that 22 people, including women and children, were killed in the incident.

Ongoing Investigations and Conflicting Reports

A report indicated that Israeli officials are investigating the possibility that Sinwar was killed during the strike, based on military intelligence. However, the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency, reportedly dismissed these claims and believes Sinwar is still alive. The report also referenced insights from an Israeli journalist, suggesting that Sinwar’s history of disappearing after attacks makes his death uncertain.

READ MORE: Tren de Aragua Gang Exploits NYC Migrant Crisis For Criminal Gain

Speculations and Historical Context

In response to the ongoing speculations regarding Sinwar’s status, an Israeli journalist noted that officials have stated Jerusalem lacks definitive information confirming his death. Sinwar, who masterminded the October 7 attacks against Israel, became Hamas chief in August after the assassination of his predecessor in Iran.

Background on Yahya Sinwar

Born in 1962, Sinwar was one of the early members of Hamas, established in 1987. He previously led the security division of the group, targeting suspected Israeli collaborators. Sinwar was imprisoned in the late 1980s, where he was convicted of multiple murders, earning him the moniker “The Butcher of Khan Younis.”

After being released in a prisoner exchange in 2011, he played a pivotal role in orchestrating the October 7 attack, which resulted in significant casualties on both sides, igniting a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: Will the US Ban Chinese Tech In Cars To Ensure National Security?

 

Filed under

Israel rocket strike Yahya Sinwar

Also Read

U.S. Election Outcome Looms Over Global Climate Negotiations

U.S. Election Outcome Looms Over Global Climate Negotiations

Israel Strikes Hezbollah In Lebanon, Death Toll Exceeds 350 People

Israel Strikes Hezbollah In Lebanon, Death Toll Exceeds 350 People

California Sues ExxonMobil Over Alleged Plastic Pollution Deception

California Sues ExxonMobil Over Alleged Plastic Pollution Deception

New Government In France: Will It Address New Caledonia’s Issues?

New Government In France: Will It Address New Caledonia’s Issues?

US Deploys Additional Troops Amid Rising Tensions In Middle East

US Deploys Additional Troops Amid Rising Tensions In Middle East

Entertainment

Aamir Khan Praises Kiran & Team For ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar Nomination

Aamir Khan Praises Kiran & Team For ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar Nomination

Thunderbolts Gets First Trailer, Strongest Members Of The Marvel’s Shadow Operatives Ranked

Thunderbolts Gets First Trailer, Strongest Members Of The Marvel’s Shadow Operatives Ranked

Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Recalls Brands Saying NO To Actress: If It’s A No Now, It’s A No Forever

Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Recalls Brands Saying NO To Actress: If It’s A No Now,

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take On The Character

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh For 3 Nights

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh For 3 Nights

Lifestyle

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox