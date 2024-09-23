Is Yahya Sinwar Alive? Israel Investigates After Airstrike

Israel is probing the potential death of Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, following a rocket strike that hit a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City on Saturday. According to media reports, the Israeli military claimed the strike targeted a Hamas command center, while Palestinian health authorities reported that 22 people, including women and children, were killed in the incident.

Ongoing Investigations and Conflicting Reports

A report indicated that Israeli officials are investigating the possibility that Sinwar was killed during the strike, based on military intelligence. However, the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency, reportedly dismissed these claims and believes Sinwar is still alive. The report also referenced insights from an Israeli journalist, suggesting that Sinwar’s history of disappearing after attacks makes his death uncertain.

Speculations and Historical Context

In response to the ongoing speculations regarding Sinwar’s status, an Israeli journalist noted that officials have stated Jerusalem lacks definitive information confirming his death. Sinwar, who masterminded the October 7 attacks against Israel, became Hamas chief in August after the assassination of his predecessor in Iran.

Background on Yahya Sinwar

Born in 1962, Sinwar was one of the early members of Hamas, established in 1987. He previously led the security division of the group, targeting suspected Israeli collaborators. Sinwar was imprisoned in the late 1980s, where he was convicted of multiple murders, earning him the moniker “The Butcher of Khan Younis.”

After being released in a prisoner exchange in 2011, he played a pivotal role in orchestrating the October 7 attack, which resulted in significant casualties on both sides, igniting a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives.

