Home > World > Israel claims to have hit approx 140 targets in Gaza

Israel claims to have hit approx 140 targets in Gaza

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 28, 2025 15:11:07 IST

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 28 (ANI): The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday said that since Saturday, they hit approximately 140 terror targets in Gaza.

As per the IDF, the Israel Air Force dismantled military structures and combat compounds using an anti-tank missile.

In a post on X, the IDF said, “OPERATIONAL UPDATE: Gaza City: IDF troops along with the IAF dismantled military structures & combat compounds, and identified and eliminated several terrorists firing an anti-tank missile,” it said.

https://x.com/IDF/status/1972200831836377189

“Southern Gaza: IDF troops eliminated terrorists and dismantled observation equipment & military infrastructure. Over the past day, the IAF struck ~140 terror targets in Gaza,” it added.

Meanwhile, Hamas said that negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza have been suspended since Israel’s attack on Hamas’s negotiating team in Qatar’s capital, Doha, in early September, adding it has not received any new proposals from mediators, Al Jazeera reported.

In the statement published on Sunday, it added it is ready to consider any proposals by mediators “positively”.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir insisted that a bill to impose the death penalty on terrorists will “allow us to bring the hostages home,” and says he rejected a request to push off discussion of the controversial measure over concerns that it could complicate efforts to free them, as per The Times of Israel.

Ben Gvir told the Knesset National Security Committee, which is holding a meeting to advance the legislation, that the bill will “bring deterrence” and “advance the return of the hostages” while showing Hamas that “there is a price tag for what they did” on October 7.

He told the committee that “people in the Prime Minister’s Office reached out to me and asked to delay the discussion, and the answer is no,” as per The Times of Israel.

“They told us that we cannot change the conditions of the terrorists in jails,” he says, claiming he faced opposition from the premier’s allies “who told us… it’s not right, not appropriate, that it will infuriate the terrorists and could result in an intifada.” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: airstrikesgazahamasisraelterror

