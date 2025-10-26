Israel Conducts Precision Airstrike In Gaza’s Nuseirat, Claims Foiled Islamic Jihad Attack

Israel conducted a targeted bombing in central Gaza’s Nuseirat region on Saturday, saying it foiled a imminent terror attack organised by a suspected Islamic Jihad activist. The bombing took place amid a shaky truce negotiated by US President Donald Trump.

The Israeli army declared the operation was intended to prevent a scheduled attack on Israeli troops. “Earlier this evening, the IDF launched a targeted strike in the Nuseirat region against an Islamic Jihad terrorist operative who was scheduled to conduct an impending attack against IDF soldiers,” said the statement.

Witnesses indicated a car was struck by a drone strike and engulfed in flames. Local medical sources reported that four individuals were injured, with no reports of casualties in the immediate aftermath. Additionally, Israeli tanks reportedly pounded eastern Gaza City, the largest urban area in the territory.

The airstrike occurs as tensions have continued to run high despite the ceasefire, with both Hamas and Israel accusing one another of breaches. Hamas has yet to make a comment on the airstrike.

In a connected development, Israel permitted Egyptian officials into Gaza to assist in the recovery of the bodies of hostages abducted during the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, on Israeli settlements. Although Hamas has freed all 20 surviving Israeli hostages, the bodies of 18 victims remain in the enclave.

The Israeli army stressed that its forces, stationed under the ceasefire accord, will keep operating in Gaza “in order to eliminate any proximate threat” to its forces.

ALSO READ: Kamala Harris Signals Possible 2028 Presidential Run, Says ‘I Am Not Done’