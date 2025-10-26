LIVE TV
Home > World > Kamala Harris Signals Possible 2028 Presidential Run, Says ‘I Am Not Done’

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris hinted at a possible 2028 presidential run, saying “I am not done.” She emphasised her lifelong service, dismissed polls, and criticised Trump’s actions, keeping her political comeback hopes alive.

Kamala Harris hints at 2028 White House run, keeping comeback hopes alive. (Photo: ANI)
Kamala Harris hints at 2028 White House run, keeping comeback hopes alive. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 26, 2025 01:20:09 IST

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris has signaled she may run for President again in 2028, telling the BBC in a recent interview, “I am not done.” While she has not officially announced a campaign, Harris emphasized her lifelong commitment to public service and dismissed concerns about facing long odds.

Harris, 60, reflected on her political journey, saying, “I have lived my entire career a life of service and it’s in my bones. I’ve never listened to polls.” She added that she sees a woman taking the White House in the coming years, and it could “possibly” be her.

The former Vice President made headlines following the September release of her book, “107 Days,” which chronicles her brief 2024 presidential campaign after President Joe Biden stepped aside as the Democratic nominee due to health concerns. Harris ultimately lost the election to Republican President Donald Trump.

Despite her defeat, Harris made it clear that a 2028 run remains on the table. She also positioned herself as a key Democratic leader, actively preparing for the 2026 midterms and strategising against Trump’s policies.

Harris also criticised Trump’s administration, highlighting his attempts to suppress political satire and pressure institutions and business leaders into compliance. “His skin is so thin he couldn’t endure criticism from a joke… There are many who have capitulated since day one, bending the knee at the foot of a tyrant,” she said.

The White House dismissed Harris’s comments, with spokesperson Abigail Jackson stating, “When Kamala Harris lost the election in a landslide, she should’ve taken the hint. Or maybe she did, which is why she continues airing her grievances to foreign publications.”

Meanwhile, potential Democratic candidates for 2028 are already engaging with voters in key states, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, and Rep. Ro Khanna. Reports suggest that over 30 high-profile Democrats could enter the primary, setting the stage for an early and competitive race.

With the 2028 election shaping up to be a major political showdown, Harris’s statement, “I am not done,” marks a clear signal that she remains a significant figure in the race for the White House.

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 1:20 AM IST
