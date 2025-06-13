Israel Destroys Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Site, Confirms UN Nuclear Chief

In a major escalation of Middle East tensions, the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog has confirmed that Israel’s recent airstrikes have destroyed Iran’s above-ground pilot enrichment facility at the Natanz nuclear site. The announcement came from Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), during an emergency session of the UN Security Council on Friday.

The Natanz nuclear facility, located in central Iran, has long been a focal point of international concern due to its uranium enrichment operations. Grossi stated that the destroyed facility had been enriching uranium up to 60 percent purity just below weapons-grade levels making it a significant component of Iran’s controversial nuclear program.

Destruction Confirmed at Natanz Site

Grossi confirmed that the airstrikes severely damaged the above-ground enrichment buildings and electrical infrastructure at Natanz, likely affecting sensitive centrifuges used for uranium enrichment. “The facility is currently offline,” Grossi said, “but we have not detected any abnormal radiation levels outside the plant.”

While the Natanz site was a key player in Iran’s enrichment efforts, the more fortified Fordow plant remains operational. Grossi expressed concern about the Fordow site, which is built deep underground and considered more difficult to target militarily. He also mentioned reports of Israeli strikes on Fordow and a nuclear-related facility in Isfahan, but said the full extent of damage there is still being assessed.

Iran Condemns Israel, Vows Response

The strike on Natanz comes amid rising hostilities between Iran and Israel. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who called for the emergency Security Council meeting, denounced the Israeli strikes as “violations of international law and acts of war.”

He invoked Article 51 of the UN Charter, which allows for self-defense, and warned of a “decisive and proportionate” Iranian response. “Iran reserves its right to respond in kind to these blatant aggressions,” Araghchi told the Council, emphasizing Iran’s resolve to protect its sovereignty and nuclear infrastructure.

Iran Launches Retaliatory Missile Attack

In a swift and dramatic response, Iran launched over 150 ballistic missiles targeting Israeli territory on Saturday night. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the unprecedented attack and warned citizens via its official X (formerly Twitter) account: “All of Israel is under fire as Iran fires projectiles.”

This marks one of the most direct assaults by Tehran on Israeli soil in recent history and signals a dangerous new phase in the long-standing Iran-Israel conflict.

Netanyahu’s Warning: “More is on the Way”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the Israeli public and the international community in a video statement on Friday night, shortly after the airstrikes and before Iran’s missile retaliation.

In a message directed at the Iranian regime, Netanyahu declared, “More is on the way. The regime does not know what hit them, or what will hit them. It has never been weaker.” He clarified that Israel’s conflict is not with the Iranian people, urging them to “stand up and let your voices be heard.”

Netanyahu claimed that Israel has already eliminated top Iranian military leaders and nuclear scientists, in addition to dismantling significant components of Iran’s missile and nuclear infrastructure. “We will continue until those threats are neutralized,” added Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon, defending the military operation and urging the Security Council to acknowledge Israel’s security concerns.

Global Alarm Over Widening Conflict

The confirmed destruction of the Natanz enrichment facility has raised international alarm over the possibility of a broader regional war. Global powers have urged both Iran and Israel to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation. However, with both sides exchanging threats and military action, the path to de-escalation appears increasingly uncertain.

As the world watches, the IAEA continues to monitor nuclear sites in Iran, while diplomatic channels remain open but fragile. The destruction of the Natanz facility marks a new chapter in the Iran-Israel conflict, with potential implications for regional stability and global nuclear diplomacy.

