Israel Discovers Hezbollah’s Secret Bunker and Significant Financial Assets

The Israeli military has announced the discovery of a vast amount of cash and gold, estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars, hidden within a Hezbollah bunker located beneath the Al-Sahel Hospital in Beirut. In a recent televised address, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, Israel’s chief military spokesman, stated that this facility was constructed by the late Hezbollah leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed by Israeli forces last month.

Hagari elaborated that the bunker was designed for extended use and is currently stocked with significant financial resources. “There are hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and gold inside the bunker right now,” Hagari claimed, urging both the Lebanese government and international organizations to take action. “Don’t allow Hezbollah to use the money for terror and to attack Israel.”

Israeli Military Strategy

Despite the startling claims regarding the bunker, Hagari assured that the Israeli Air Force would not target Al-Sahel Hospital itself. The military’s decision to refrain from attacking the medical facility is part of a broader strategy to continue airstrikes on Hezbollah’s financial assets in other locations. These allegations, according to Hagari, are based on years of intelligence gathering.

Response from Lebanese Officials

Fadi Alameh, a Lebanese lawmaker affiliated with the Shi’ite Amal Movement and director of Al-Sahel Hospital, has categorically rejected Israel’s claims. He labeled them as “false and slanderous,” calling for the Lebanese Army to inspect the hospital to confirm its contents, which he stated only include operating rooms, patients, and a morgue.

“Al-Sahel Hospital is in the process of evacuation,” Alameh stated, though he did not indicate any immediate threat of an Israeli attack. He expressed concern regarding the potential ramifications of Israel’s accusations while maintaining the hospital’s innocence in the matter.

Ongoing Military Operations Against Hezbollah

As tensions continue to escalate, Israel’s military operations against Hezbollah are intensifying. Israeli Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi confirmed that between Sunday and Monday, Israeli aircraft conducted strikes on approximately 30 sites associated with Al-Qard al-Hassan, which Israel identifies as Hezbollah’s financial arm. Hagari indicated that further strikes targeting Hezbollah’s financial infrastructure are expected in the coming days.

A Cyclical Exchange of Fire

The conflict between Hezbollah and Israel has entered a new phase, marked by a series of exchanges of fire across the Lebanese-Israeli border. This escalation began in October of last year when Hezbollah publicly expressed solidarity with the Palestinians amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza. What started as a show of support has rapidly devolved into regular military exchanges, heightening tensions in the region.

In late September, Israel announced a “new phase” in the war, aiming to broaden its military operations against Hezbollah and ensure the safety of northern Israel from militant attacks. This shift in strategy has resulted in increased Israeli military activity, particularly focusing on dismantling Hezbollah’s financial networks.