Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Israel Discovers Hezbollah’s Secret Bunker and Significant Financial Assets

The Israeli military has announced the discovery of a vast amount of cash and gold, estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars

Israel Discovers Hezbollah’s Secret Bunker and Significant Financial Assets

The Israeli military has announced the discovery of a vast amount of cash and gold, estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars, hidden within a Hezbollah bunker located beneath the Al-Sahel Hospital in Beirut. In a recent televised address, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, Israel’s chief military spokesman, stated that this facility was constructed by the late Hezbollah leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed by Israeli forces last month.

Hagari elaborated that the bunker was designed for extended use and is currently stocked with significant financial resources. “There are hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and gold inside the bunker right now,” Hagari claimed, urging both the Lebanese government and international organizations to take action. “Don’t allow Hezbollah to use the money for terror and to attack Israel.”

Israeli Military Strategy

Despite the startling claims regarding the bunker, Hagari assured that the Israeli Air Force would not target Al-Sahel Hospital itself. The military’s decision to refrain from attacking the medical facility is part of a broader strategy to continue airstrikes on Hezbollah’s financial assets in other locations. These allegations, according to Hagari, are based on years of intelligence gathering.

Response from Lebanese Officials

Fadi Alameh, a Lebanese lawmaker affiliated with the Shi’ite Amal Movement and director of Al-Sahel Hospital, has categorically rejected Israel’s claims. He labeled them as “false and slanderous,” calling for the Lebanese Army to inspect the hospital to confirm its contents, which he stated only include operating rooms, patients, and a morgue.

“Al-Sahel Hospital is in the process of evacuation,” Alameh stated, though he did not indicate any immediate threat of an Israeli attack. He expressed concern regarding the potential ramifications of Israel’s accusations while maintaining the hospital’s innocence in the matter.

Ongoing Military Operations Against Hezbollah

As tensions continue to escalate, Israel’s military operations against Hezbollah are intensifying. Israeli Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi confirmed that between Sunday and Monday, Israeli aircraft conducted strikes on approximately 30 sites associated with Al-Qard al-Hassan, which Israel identifies as Hezbollah’s financial arm. Hagari indicated that further strikes targeting Hezbollah’s financial infrastructure are expected in the coming days.

A Cyclical Exchange of Fire

The conflict between Hezbollah and Israel has entered a new phase, marked by a series of exchanges of fire across the Lebanese-Israeli border. This escalation began in October of last year when Hezbollah publicly expressed solidarity with the Palestinians amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza. What started as a show of support has rapidly devolved into regular military exchanges, heightening tensions in the region.

In late September, Israel announced a “new phase” in the war, aiming to broaden its military operations against Hezbollah and ensure the safety of northern Israel from militant attacks. This shift in strategy has resulted in increased Israeli military activity, particularly focusing on dismantling Hezbollah’s financial networks.

Read More: US Elections: Harris Leads Trump In These Five Of The Seven Battleground States

Filed under

Financial Assets gaza Hezbollah Israel Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah
Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Blast: CRPF School Resumes Amid Tight Security

Delhi Blast: CRPF School Resumes Amid Tight Security

Watch: Madhya Pradesh Picnickers Lure Leopard With ‘Aa Jaa’ Calls, Three Injured

Watch: Madhya Pradesh Picnickers Lure Leopard With ‘Aa Jaa’ Calls, Three Injured

India Sends 30 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid Comprising Medicine, Biscuits To Palestine

India Sends 30 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid Comprising Medicine, Biscuits To Palestine

FC Barcelona All Set For FC Bayern Challenge

FC Barcelona All Set For FC Bayern Challenge

Two Men Plead Guilty to Murdering 1985 Air India Bombing Acquitted Suspect

Two Men Plead Guilty to Murdering 1985 Air India Bombing Acquitted Suspect

Entertainment

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

What Are The Clone Theories About Kanye West and Britney Spears? Kristin Cavallari Makes Bold Claims

What Are The Clone Theories About Kanye West and Britney Spears? Kristin Cavallari Makes Bold

This Is How Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Reacted To Singer Marrying Herself

This Is How Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Reacted To Singer Marrying Herself

Tom Holland To Star In Christopher Nolan’s Next Film: Could This Be His Oscar Break?

Tom Holland To Star In Christopher Nolan’s Next Film: Could This Be His Oscar Break?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox