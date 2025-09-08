LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka Abhishek Sharma nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > World > Israel: Five killed, 12 injured in Jerusalem bus shooting

Israel: Five killed, 12 injured in Jerusalem bus shooting

Israel: Five killed, 12 injured in Jerusalem bus shooting

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 17:40:11 IST

Jerusalem [Israel], September 8 (ANI): Terrorists opened fire on passengers after boarding a bus in Jerusalem on Sunday, killing five people and injuring 12 others, Times of Israel reported. Seven of the injured were in serious condition, while five sustained light injuries.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said PM Benjamin Netanyahu is holding a situation assessment with security chiefs.

In a post on X, the Israeli PM’s Office said, “Prime Minister Netanyahu is currently holding a situation assessment with the heads of the security system following the attack in Jerusalem.”

The terrorists who carried out the deadly terror shooting attack at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem used a makeshift “Carlo” submachine gun, otherwise known as a Carl Gustav. The terrorists are West Bank Palestinians, according to security officials. The pair are believed to have set out from villages in the Ramallah area, as per The Times of Israel.

The improvised gun is commonly manufactured at illegal workshops in the West Bank and has been used in numerous Palestinian attacks in the past, as per The Times of Israel.

Both gunmen were shot and “neutralized” at the scene. Their identities and conditions are not immediately known.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid expressed support for Israeli security forces “in their efforts to thwart terrorism” following this morning’s shooting attack in Jerusalem.

The far-right lawmakers called for total war against “enemy” Palestinians.

Meanwhile the Hamas praised the deadly terror attack at Ramot Junction in Jerusalem, calling it a “heroic operation,” as per The Times of Israel.

“We affirm that this operation is a natural response to the occupation’s crimes and war of extermination it is waging against our people,” the terror group says in a statement.

Hamas does not take responsibility for the attack, but calls on West Bank Palestinians to “escalate the confrontation with the occupation and its settlers.”

Following the attack, the IDF said that its troops are encircling several Palestinian villages on the outskirts of Ramallah in the West Bank. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: israelmass shootingneutralisedpalestine

RELATED News

18 killed, 200 injured as Nepal protests against social media ban turn violent
Chinese ambassador to India Xu Feihong highlights China-India ties, urges peaceful cooperation
Donald Trump Gives Hamas ‘Final Warning’ and Promises Gaza Relief – Could This End the War?
"Bullying the small": China criticises US over Central America visa restrictions
Strange Laws Around the World That Still Exist in 2025

LATEST NEWS

GT's larger-than life projection, Abhishek's red-rose, mentor's wishes: How cricketing world wished Shubman Gill on 26th birthday
Scientists uncover key protein in cellular fat storage: Study
BRS Boycotts VP Election, Stands With 70 Lakh Telangana Farmers
Airtel network down, users flood social media with complaints; Company confirms outage
Surface modification on Jupiter's moon Europa uncovered: Study
PM Modi to visit Himachal Pradesh, Punjab tomorrow to review flood situation
US: 26-Year-Old Haryana’s Jind Man Allegedly Shot Dead After Objecting To Individual Urinating In Public
Photons collide in the void, quantum simulation creates light out of nothing: Research
Samsung unveils Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Tab S11 series at IFA trade show in Berlin
This simple diet could help protect memory, even with Alzheimer's genes: Study
Israel: Five killed, 12 injured in Jerusalem bus shooting

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Israel: Five killed, 12 injured in Jerusalem bus shooting

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Israel: Five killed, 12 injured in Jerusalem bus shooting
Israel: Five killed, 12 injured in Jerusalem bus shooting
Israel: Five killed, 12 injured in Jerusalem bus shooting
Israel: Five killed, 12 injured in Jerusalem bus shooting

QUICK LINKS