US-Iran-Israel War: Drone Strike Hits Fuel Tanks At Oman’s Salalah Port, Operations Suspended | WATCH

A wave of drone strikes struck oil storage tanks at the Port of Salalah in southern Oman on Wednesday, setting several fuel tanks on fire and forcing a suspension of port activities. The attacks come amid rising tensions in the Gulf and ongoing conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel.

Fire Erupts At Storage Tanks

According to Omani state media and security sources, multiple drones approached the Salalah port area. Some were intercepted and shot down by local defenses, while others struck fuel storage tanks, causing fires and large plumes of smoke visible from afar. Authorities reported no human casualties or injuries in the incident.

Video footage circulating online shows smoke rising from the affected fuel facilities shortly after the strikes. The blaze prompted safety responses by emergency teams working to control the fire and protect adjacent infrastructure.

‼️‼️🇮🇷BREAKING | A few minutes ago, Iranian drones struck Oman’s largest oil storage facilities at the Port of Salalah in Oman. See the latest updates with us: @visionergeo pic.twitter.com/jVl1LU0x9s — Visioner (@visionergeo) March 11, 2026

Port Operations Suspended

Following the attack, port authorities confirmed that operations at Salalah’s general cargo and container terminals were paused as a precaution. Maritime security firm reports and state television coverage noted that vessels in the area were advised to prepare for departure until conditions are deemed safe.

Officials stressed that merchant ships in the vicinity did not sustain damage from the strikes. However, the halt in cargo and fuel handling highlights the broader impact of regional conflict on key trade and energy hubs.

Regional Tensions And Reactions

The strikes are seen as part of a series of retaliatory actions in the Gulf, linked to the wider confrontation between Iran on one side and the United States and Israel on the other. Oman has long maintained a neutral stance and acted as a mediator in regional diplomacy, but the port attack marks a significant escalation affecting its strategic energy infrastructure.

