LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news Iran US War entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news Iran US War entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news Iran US War entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news Iran US War entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news Iran US War entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news Iran US War entertainment news latest india news Asaram indian premier league donald trump instagram down Hansika Motwani Abu Dhabi news
LIVE TV
Home > World > US-Iran-Israel War: Drone Strike Hits Fuel Tanks At Oman’s Salalah Port, Operations Suspended | WATCH

US-Iran-Israel War: Drone Strike Hits Fuel Tanks At Oman’s Salalah Port, Operations Suspended | WATCH

A wave of drone strikes struck oil storage tanks at the Port of Salalah in southern Oman on Wednesday, setting several fuel tanks on fire and forcing a suspension of port activities. The attacks come amid rising tensions in the Gulf and ongoing conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel.

US-Iran-Israel War: Drone Strike Hits Fuel Tanks At Oman’s Salalah Port, Operations Suspended (Via X)
US-Iran-Israel War: Drone Strike Hits Fuel Tanks At Oman’s Salalah Port, Operations Suspended (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 12, 2026 01:19:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US-Iran-Israel War: Drone Strike Hits Fuel Tanks At Oman’s Salalah Port, Operations Suspended | WATCH

A wave of drone strikes struck oil storage tanks at the Port of Salalah in southern Oman on Wednesday, setting several fuel tanks on fire and forcing a suspension of port activities. The attacks come amid rising tensions in the Gulf and ongoing conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel.

Fire Erupts At Storage Tanks

According to Omani state media and security sources, multiple drones approached the Salalah port area. Some were intercepted and shot down by local defenses, while others struck fuel storage tanks, causing fires and large plumes of smoke visible from afar. Authorities reported no human casualties or injuries in the incident.

Video footage circulating online shows smoke rising from the affected fuel facilities shortly after the strikes. The blaze prompted safety responses by emergency teams working to control the fire and protect adjacent infrastructure.

You Might Be Interested In

Port Operations Suspended

Following the attack, port authorities confirmed that operations at Salalah’s general cargo and container terminals were paused as a precaution. Maritime security firm reports and state television coverage noted that vessels in the area were advised to prepare for departure until conditions are deemed safe.

Officials stressed that merchant ships in the vicinity did not sustain damage from the strikes. However, the halt in cargo and fuel handling highlights the broader impact of regional conflict on key trade and energy hubs.

Regional Tensions And Reactions

The strikes are seen as part of a series of retaliatory actions in the Gulf, linked to the wider confrontation between Iran on one side and the United States and Israel on the other. Oman has long maintained a neutral stance and acted as a mediator in regional diplomacy, but the port attack marks a significant escalation affecting its strategic energy infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Claims He Will Take The Final Call On US-Iran War, Says ‘Any Time I Want It To End, It Will End’ Since ‘Nothing Left To Target’

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 1:19 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Drone StrikeDrone Strike Hits Fuel TanksIsrael Iran US warSalalah attackSalalah drone attackSalalah newsSalalah PortSalalah port attackSalalah Port news

RELATED News

Driver Apprehended After Car Crashes Into Barricade Near White House, Here’s What Really Happened As Secret Service Investigates

Oil Prices Going To Rise? Iranian Military Tells World To ‘Get Ready For $200 Per Barrel’ Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

What Is NOPO? Iran’s Elite Counter-Terror Unit Accused Of ‘Serial Human Rights Violations’ Now Tasked With Protecting ‘New’ Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Amid Israeli Death Threats

Iran Mocks Donald Trump With Poster Showing Him Wearing Nobel Medal Over Dead Children After US Strike On Girls’ School In Minab Kills 168

Thai Cargo Ship Enroute Gujarat Hit By Projectile Near Strait of Hormuz, 20-Member Crew Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out, Visuals Surface

LATEST NEWS

Gunman Fires At Jammu Wedding Attended By Farooq Abdullah, Ex-J&K CM Escapes Unhurt, Accused Arrested | Watch CCTV Footage

‘Rahul vs Goenka’ IPL 2026 Battle! Delhi Capitals Star to Face Former LSG Boss — Full DC Schedule And Big Match Dates Revealed

From Sensation To Silver Screen: Mahakumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Bhosle’s Net Worth Revealed After She Joins Movies

Why Jitesh Sharma Didn’t Regret Missing India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad — Cricketer Shares Heartbreaking Story | Watch

Who Were The Two Indians Died During The Merchant Vessel Attack? MEA Reveals Crucial Details Amid West Asia War – Here’s What You Need To Know

Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL Match on TV and Online In India?

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Schedule: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK Face RR in Opener; MS Dhoni Returns in Action on 30 March — RCB vs CSK Blockbuster on This Date

KKR IPL 2026 Schedule Revealed: Three-Time Champions Kolkata Knight Riders Face Mumbai Indians in Opener — Full Fixtures, Squad And Venues

‘Should Be Avoided’: India Condemns Attack On Thai Cargo Ship In Strait of Hormuz, Warns Against Targeting Civilian Vessels

Kritika Kamra Ditches Lavish Wedding Affair, Marries Actor-Host Gaurav Kapur In Intimate Ceremony; Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora Add Glam To Low-Key Event

US-Iran-Israel War: Drone Strike Hits Fuel Tanks At Oman’s Salalah Port, Operations Suspended | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US-Iran-Israel War: Drone Strike Hits Fuel Tanks At Oman’s Salalah Port, Operations Suspended | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US-Iran-Israel War: Drone Strike Hits Fuel Tanks At Oman’s Salalah Port, Operations Suspended | WATCH
US-Iran-Israel War: Drone Strike Hits Fuel Tanks At Oman’s Salalah Port, Operations Suspended | WATCH
US-Iran-Israel War: Drone Strike Hits Fuel Tanks At Oman’s Salalah Port, Operations Suspended | WATCH
US-Iran-Israel War: Drone Strike Hits Fuel Tanks At Oman’s Salalah Port, Operations Suspended | WATCH

QUICK LINKS