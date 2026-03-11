LIVE TV
Donald Trump Claims He Will Take The Final Call On US-Iran War, Says 'Any Time I Want It To End, It Will End' Since 'Nothing Left To Target'

Donald Trump said the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran could end soon, claiming the war would stop “any time I want it to end.”

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 11, 2026 21:56:52 IST

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran could end very soon, saying the war would stop whenever he decides to bring it to a close. His remarks came even as military strikes and tensions continue across the Middle East.

‘War Is Going Great,’ Claims Trump

Trump spoke in a brief phone interview with Axios and said the situation was already heavily in favour of the United States and its allies. He insisted that the war had achieved significant results and suggested there were hardly any targets left in Iran. “The war is going great. We are way ahead of the timetable,” Trump said.

Reports say that he further added, “There is practically nothing left to target.” Trump also made a striking claim about his control over the conflict, saying, “Any time I want it to end, it will end.”

US-Israel Strikes Target Iranian Infrastructure

The current war began nearly two weeks ago after coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel targeted Iranian military infrastructure and facilities linked to its nuclear programme. The campaign has involved a series of airstrikes and attacks on key strategic sites across Iran.

As per reports, Trump also claimed that the military campaign had caused far more damage than originally expected. “We have done more damage than we thought possible, even in the original six-week period,” he said.

Trump Accuses Iran Of ‘47 Years Of Death And Destruction’

At the same time, the US president accused Iran of destabilising the Middle East for decades and said the strikes were a form of retaliation. “They were after the rest of the Middle East. They are paying for 47 years of death and destruction they caused. This is payback. They will not get off that easy,” Trump said.

Despite Trump’s confident remarks, the conflict in the region remains volatile. Military operations and counter-attacks are still being reported, and tensions across the Middle East continue to remain high.

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 9:56 PM IST
