Iran Mocks Donald Trump With Poster Showing Him Wearing Nobel Medal Over Dead Children After US Strike On Girls’ School In Minab Kills 168

Iran has mocked Donald Trump with a provocative poster showing the US president wearing a Nobel Peace Prize medal while standing over the bodies of dead children, a move that comes as tensions continue to rise in the ongoing Iran–US–Israel conflict 2026. The image was released after a deadly strike on a girls’ primary school in southern Iran that killed dozens of children and shocked the country.

The poster, which has been widely circulated by Iranian media and online accounts, shows Trump smiling while wearing the Nobel medal as children lie dead at his feet. Iranian officials and commentators said the image was meant to highlight what they describe as the hypocrisy of a leader who talks about peace while military strikes continue in the region.

Trump linked to deadly school strike controversy

The controversy follows a devastating strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab, located in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province. The attack took place on February 28, the first day of a major escalation in the conflict. Iranian authorities say at least 168 people were killed and about 95 others were injured, with most of the victims being schoolchildren between the ages of seven and twelve.

According to reports, the missile strike happened around the time when classes were underway and students were moving between periods. Witnesses said the explosion destroyed much of the two-storey school building and caused the roof to collapse, trapping many children and teachers under the rubble.

Iran blames US for the airstrike

Iran says the strike was part of US-Israeli air raids targeting nearby military facilities, claiming the school was hit during the attacks. The school was located close to an Iranian military base that had been targeted the same day.

Images and videos from the scene showed rescue workers and local residents digging through debris in search of survivors while smoke rose from the damaged building. Emergency teams and Iranian Red Crescent workers used cranes and heavy equipment to clear rubble and recover bodies.

Trump comments come as rescue efforts and funerals continue

The strike quickly became one of the deadliest civilian incidents of the war so far. Thousands of mourners later attended a mass funeral in Minab, where rows of coffins of children were carried through the streets before burial.

The United States has not accepted responsibility for the strike and earlier comments from Trump suggested that Iran itself may have been responsible. He told reporters, “We think it was done by Iran. Because they are very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions. They have no accuracy whatsoever.”

Also Read: Internet Loses Calm After Mysterious 12-Foot Sculpture Of Donald Trump And Jeffrey Epstein Mimicking Titanic Pose Appears In Washington: ‘It’d Be Funnier If They Had No Pants On…’