Internet Loses Calm After Mysterious 12-Foot Sculpture Of Donald Trump And Jeffrey Epstein Mimicking Titanic Pose Appears In Washington: ‘It’d Be Funnier If They Had No Pants On…’

A bold new protest sculpture showed up overnight on the National Mall in Washington, DC, and it didn’t take long for people to notice.

Photos and videos flooded social media after someone, no one knows who, put up a statue of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein standing at the bow of a ship, mimicking that famous scene from Titanic.

The whole thing is huge, almost 12 feet tall and sprayed gold. Trump stands behind Epstein, both of them facing the Washington Monument, copying the pose of Jack and Rose from the movie.

The statue has plaques that read, “The tragic love story between Jack and Rose was built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches.

This monument honours the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, a friendship seemingly built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches.”

Another statue of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein has appeared on the National Mall, this one styled after Jack and Rose from Titanic. pic.twitter.com/EX4g9t4CQM — grizzy (@Furbeti) March 10, 2026

But that’s not all. Between the statue and the Capitol, ten banners lined up, each showing a photo of Trump and Epstein together, stamped with the phrase “Make America Safe Again.”

The banners even used the Department of Justice’s seal with the word “Justice” blacked out.

Nobody announced the installation ahead of time. It just appeared, right as new Epstein case documents were making headlines and people started talking again about Trump’s old ties to Epstein, who’s long been accused of running a child sex trafficking ring.

This isn’t the first time Washington has seen wild protest art like this. In the past few years, sculptures like “Dictator Approved”—a golden thumb crushing the Statue of Liberty and a statue of Nancy Pelosi’s desk covered in feces have popped up around the city.

These pieces go straight for political critique, using satire to spark conversation (and plenty of arguments) about free speech and what counts as public art.

How did the Internet react?

One user stated, “Trump is a joke and everyone knows it. He also f**ks kids,” as another added, “I wish someone would do a nice Go Fund Me for these … I’m think we’d ALL like to contribute!”

Another person shared, “How did it get there so fast and the Robocop statue took forever lol.” The next one stated, “No kings aye… Seems like proof doesn’t matter anymore in America, how much more they we need!”

One user said, “This is fantastic… there is still humor in our pathetic situation,” and one concluded, “It’d be even funnier if they had no pants on.”

As for who’s behind the latest statue, all signs point to Secret Handshake, an anonymous collective that specializes in surprise political sculptures.

Last September, they put up a different Trump-and-Epstein statue outside the Capitol—this one had them holding hands—but authorities took it down almost right away.

