Iran Missile And Drone Attacks Hit UAE, World’s 4th-Largest Ruwais Refinery Halts Operations – Are Dubai, Abu Dhabi Airports Open?

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on Wednesday that its air defence systems were responding to missile and drone attacks launched from Iran, amid a widening regional conflict. The escalation comes after Iran warned that no crude exports would leave the Gulf if the United States and Israel continued their bombardment.

Iran has retaliated against US and Israeli strikes on its territory by launching waves of missiles and drones targeting several Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Qatar. The attacks have reportedly damaged infrastructure and disrupted oil production in parts of the region.

UAE’s Largest Refinery Halted After Drone Strike

One of the world’s largest refineries – Ruwais refinery – in the UAE has halted operations as a precaution following a drone attack nearby.

According to a source cited by AFP, the refinery was shut down after the incident. The Abu Dhabi Media Office confirmed on Tuesday that a drone strike triggered a fire in Ruwais Industrial City, located in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

“The Ruwais refinery has halted operations out of precaution,” the source said, requesting anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the situation.

The facility is operated by the state-owned oil company Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), which describes the Ruwais complex as “the world’s fourth-largest single-site refinery”.

Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco, the Saudi oil giant, warned that the ongoing conflict could have a serious impact on global oil supplies.

Is Abu Dhabi, Dubai Airport Open?

Air travel across parts of the Middle East has also been affected by the escalating tensions.

UK-based carrier British Airways announced it has suspended flights to Abu Dhabi until the end of the year, citing uncertainty surrounding regional airspace.

“Due to the continuing uncertainty of the situation in the Middle East and airspace instability, we’ve had to temporarily reduce our flying schedule in the region,” the airline said in a statement posted on X.

The airline also confirmed that all flights to and from Amman, Manama, Doha, Dubai, and Tel Aviv have been cancelled until later this month.

“We’re keeping the situation under constant review and are in touch with our customers to offer them a range of options,” the airline added.

Zayed International Airport Issues Advisory To Passengers

Authorities at Zayed International Airport have urged passengers to avoid travelling to the airport unless directed by their airline.

“Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport unless they hold a confirmed ticket and have been explicitly advised by their airline to do so,” the airport said on its official website.

The advisory also stated that access to the airport would be restricted. “Access to the airport will be restricted to confirmed travelers only.”

