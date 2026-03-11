LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
David Barnea Abu Dhabi news February 28 Sehri timings Allegiance Ceremony IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan David Barnea Abu Dhabi news February 28 Sehri timings Allegiance Ceremony IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan David Barnea Abu Dhabi news February 28 Sehri timings Allegiance Ceremony IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan David Barnea Abu Dhabi news February 28 Sehri timings Allegiance Ceremony IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
David Barnea Abu Dhabi news February 28 Sehri timings Allegiance Ceremony IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan David Barnea Abu Dhabi news February 28 Sehri timings Allegiance Ceremony IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan David Barnea Abu Dhabi news February 28 Sehri timings Allegiance Ceremony IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan David Barnea Abu Dhabi news February 28 Sehri timings Allegiance Ceremony IND vs NZ dubai airport news Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Iran Missile And Drone Attacks Hit UAE, World’s 4th-Largest Ruwais Refinery Halts Operations – Are Dubai, Abu Dhabi Airports Open?

Iran Missile And Drone Attacks Hit UAE, World’s 4th-Largest Ruwais Refinery Halts Operations – Are Dubai, Abu Dhabi Airports Open?

The United Arab Emirates said its air defence systems intercepted missiles and drones launched from Iran as the Middle East war widens. The attacks have disrupted oil infrastructure and aviation, with the Ruwais refinery halting operations after a nearby drone strike.

Iran missile and drone attacks hit Gulf region; UAE halts Ruwais refinery, flights disrupted as Middle East war continues. Photos: X.
Iran missile and drone attacks hit Gulf region; UAE halts Ruwais refinery, flights disrupted as Middle East war continues. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 11, 2026 07:42:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Iran Missile And Drone Attacks Hit UAE, World’s 4th-Largest Ruwais Refinery Halts Operations – Are Dubai, Abu Dhabi Airports Open?

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on Wednesday that its air defence systems were responding to missile and drone attacks launched from Iran, amid a widening regional conflict. The escalation comes after Iran warned that no crude exports would leave the Gulf if the United States and Israel continued their bombardment.

Iran has retaliated against US and Israeli strikes on its territory by launching waves of missiles and drones targeting several Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Qatar. The attacks have reportedly damaged infrastructure and disrupted oil production in parts of the region.

UAE’s Largest Refinery Halted After Drone Strike

One of the world’s largest refineries – Ruwais refinery – in the UAE has halted operations as a precaution following a drone attack nearby.

You Might Be Interested In

According to a source cited by AFP, the refinery was shut down after the incident. The Abu Dhabi Media Office confirmed on Tuesday that a drone strike triggered a fire in Ruwais Industrial City, located in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Also Read: Is Dubai International Airport Open Today? Here Are The Latest Flight Updates For March 10 Amid US-Israel-Iran War

“The Ruwais refinery has halted operations out of precaution,” the source said, requesting anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the situation.

The facility is operated by the state-owned oil company Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), which describes the Ruwais complex as “the world’s fourth-largest single-site refinery”.

Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco, the Saudi oil giant, warned that the ongoing conflict could have a serious impact on global oil supplies.

Is Abu Dhabi, Dubai Airport Open?

Air travel across parts of the Middle East has also been affected by the escalating tensions.

UK-based carrier British Airways announced it has suspended flights to Abu Dhabi until the end of the year, citing uncertainty surrounding regional airspace.

“Due to the continuing uncertainty of the situation in the Middle East and airspace instability, we’ve had to temporarily reduce our flying schedule in the region,” the airline said in a statement posted on X.

The airline also confirmed that all flights to and from Amman, Manama, Doha, Dubai, and Tel Aviv have been cancelled until later this month.

“We’re keeping the situation under constant review and are in touch with our customers to offer them a range of options,” the airline added.

Zayed International Airport Issues Advisory To Passengers

Authorities at Zayed International Airport have urged passengers to avoid travelling to the airport unless directed by their airline.

“Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport unless they hold a confirmed ticket and have been explicitly advised by their airline to do so,” the airport said on its official website.

The advisory also stated that access to the airport would be restricted. “Access to the airport will be restricted to confirmed travelers only.”

Also Read: What Is Happening At Dubai International Airport Right Now? Passengers Directed To Shelter After Iran Missile Threat — WATCH

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 7:42 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abu Dhabi newsdubai newshome-hero-pos-2Iran US Waruae newsWorld news

RELATED News

Donald Trump Announces Opening Of Oil Refinery In Texas, Praises India’s Reliance Industries For Major Investment

Fresh Explosions Rock Tehran As Tensions Escalate, Saudi Arabia Intercepts Drones Amid Widening US-Iran War

Switzerland Bus Fire: Man Sets Himself On Fire In Kerzers, At Least Six Dead And Five Injured, Chilling Video Emerges | WATCH

Donald Trump Warns Of Unprecedented Consequences If Iran Fails To Remove Mines From The Strait Of Hormuz

Did The US Navy Escort An Oil Tanker Through The Strait Of Hormuz? White House Responds After Energy Secretary Deletes Post

LATEST NEWS

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On March 11 – Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Major Cities

Did The US Navy Escort An Oil Tanker Through The Strait Of Hormuz? White House Responds After Energy Secretary Deletes Post

Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL Match on TV and Online In India?

Cardboard Stand-In Of Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei At Tehran Allegiance Ceremony Goes Viral; Netizens Flood Social Media With Memes | WATCH

MP SET 2026 Provisional Answer Key OUT: Here’s How To Download Your Response Sheet PDF

Newcastle United vs Barcelona Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL Match on TV and Online In India?

IPL 2026 Likely to be Postponed Over This Reason? Chairman Arun Dhumal Drops Big Update on World’s Richest T20 League

Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning To Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Says ‘I Don’t Believe He Can Live In Peace’

‘Bekaar Question Puch Diye Aap’: Why Ishan Kishan Got Angry — Decoding India Wicketkeeper’s Viral Reaction After T20 World Cup 2026 Win | WATCH

Air India Announces Fuel Surcharge Hike, Flight Fares Set To Go Up Amid US–Iran War

Iran Missile And Drone Attacks Hit UAE, World’s 4th-Largest Ruwais Refinery Halts Operations – Are Dubai, Abu Dhabi Airports Open?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iran Missile And Drone Attacks Hit UAE, World’s 4th-Largest Ruwais Refinery Halts Operations – Are Dubai, Abu Dhabi Airports Open?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iran Missile And Drone Attacks Hit UAE, World’s 4th-Largest Ruwais Refinery Halts Operations – Are Dubai, Abu Dhabi Airports Open?
Iran Missile And Drone Attacks Hit UAE, World’s 4th-Largest Ruwais Refinery Halts Operations – Are Dubai, Abu Dhabi Airports Open?
Iran Missile And Drone Attacks Hit UAE, World’s 4th-Largest Ruwais Refinery Halts Operations – Are Dubai, Abu Dhabi Airports Open?
Iran Missile And Drone Attacks Hit UAE, World’s 4th-Largest Ruwais Refinery Halts Operations – Are Dubai, Abu Dhabi Airports Open?

QUICK LINKS