Home > World > What Is Happening At Dubai International Airport Right Now? Passengers Directed To Shelter After Iran Missile Threat — WATCH

What Is Happening At Dubai International Airport Right Now? Passengers Directed To Shelter After Iran Missile Threat — WATCH

On Monday, the Saudi Arabian and Kuwaiti forces were reported to have intercepted and destroyed eight drones, two of them heading to oil facilities in the eastern region of Saudi Arabia.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: March 10, 2026 12:11:39 IST

What Is Happening At Dubai International Airport Right Now? Passengers Directed To Shelter After Iran Missile Threat — WATCH

Air raid sirens briefly echoed around Dubai International Airport on Tuesday morning, triggering an emergency response that sent passengers and airport staff rushing toward designated bomb shelters. The warning was issued following the alert of incoming missiles and drones that the air defence of the United Arab Emirates issued against alleged Iran launched missiles and drones. One of the videos shot by a passenger depicted passengers calmly but swiftly heading to shelters with rows of check in counters being empty, which was an indication that the airline staff had also been ordered to leave their posts during the short security alarm.

What Is Happening At Dubai International Airport Right Now? Passengers Directed To Shelter After Iran Missile Threat — WATCH

Flight tracking on the incoming flights showed that the incoming aircrafts had to be temporarily put on holding patterns in the surrounding areas like Fujairah and Al Ain, as the danger was evaluated. As a precaution, some operations at the airport were suspended by the airport authorities. This interruption was about half an hour when the situation was declared to be under control and slowly normal activity in the airport was restored. Similarly, the security issues in the region were also noted around the same period at the Bahrain International Airport when sirens were reported, as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise.

The accident comes after a series of air threats that have been in the region due to the current conflict of the area. On Monday, the Saudi Arabian and Kuwaiti forces were reported to have intercepted and destroyed eight drones, two of them heading to oil facilities in the eastern region of Saudi Arabia. Iranian drones have hit the Ras Tanura oil refinery, which is among the most important oil refineries in the world, just last week. A similar inconvenience was witnessed at the Dubai airport itself on Saturday when a drone crashed along one of the terminals in an attempt to steal it. Footage recorded by a witness of the said incident depicted a drone falling at high speed and crashing into the terminal complex of the airport resulting in a plume of smoke in the air. The UAE authorities claim that since the beginning of the conflict, there are more than 221 ballistic missiles and above 1,300 drones spotted, and even the civilian areas, like Palm Jumeirah or the territory around the Burj Al Arab, have been targeted.

Also Read: Is Dubai International Airport Open Today? Here Are The Latest Flight Updates For March 10 Amid US-Israel-Iran War

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 12:09 PM IST
What Is Happening At Dubai International Airport Right Now? Passengers Directed To Shelter After Iran Missile Threat — WATCH

What Is Happening At Dubai International Airport Right Now? Passengers Directed To Shelter After Iran Missile Threat — WATCH

What Is Happening At Dubai International Airport Right Now? Passengers Directed To Shelter After Iran Missile Threat — WATCH
What Is Happening At Dubai International Airport Right Now? Passengers Directed To Shelter After Iran Missile Threat — WATCH
What Is Happening At Dubai International Airport Right Now? Passengers Directed To Shelter After Iran Missile Threat — WATCH
What Is Happening At Dubai International Airport Right Now? Passengers Directed To Shelter After Iran Missile Threat — WATCH

