The Dubai International Airport (DXB) and the Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), are the primary airports in Dubai, which are currently open, and operational as of March 10, 2026, however, flights are not very frequent since the airspace has been disturbed because of the Middle East tensions. Governments have ensured that airspace in the UAE is partially open and flights are being done with restricted routes. It has been highly recommended that passengers should not come to the airport without a booked ticket since the schedules are still varying. The airlines are still observing the situation and are revising their services depending on the availability of airspace and safety.

Is Dubai International Airport Open Today? Here Are The Latest Flight Updates For March 10 Amid US-Israel-Iran War

Some airlines have already gone back to their partial operations and others are still suspending flights. Emirates is already operating flights to 84 destinations across the globe and is progressively trying to reestablish its entire schedule in the next few days flydubai has also resumed to fly at a limited schedule out of Terminals 2 and 3 at DXB, but still flights to certain destinations are being impacted by airspace blockage. Etihad Airways has been on a reduced flying program out of Abu Dhabi, and will start adding more flights beginning March 10. Air Arabia has also resumed partial air travelling between the UAE and other nations including Austria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Greece, India, Italy, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. In the meantime, Virgin Atlantic still has scheduled flights between London heathrow and Dubai.

Nevertheless, some of the carriers in other countries have suspended or cancelled services. British Airways is still not able to fly between Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Amman, Bahrain, Doha and Tel Aviv, but it has introduced additional flights between Muscat and London Heathrow to take up the passengers affected. On March 9 to March 15 Oman Air has cancelled flights to a number of regional destinations and Lufthansa Group and KLM have suspended flights to and out of Dubai until March 10. Finnair has been cancelling flights to Dubai up to March 29 and Norwegian is suspending flights to Dubai till March 12.

It is recommended that travelers monitor their flight status a few minutes to take off, verify their terminal information, and remain updated with the official information by the companies and airports as the situation keeps changing.

