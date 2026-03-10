‘Won’t Allow One Litre Of Oil To Export’: Iran Draws Battle Line, Says It Will Decide End Of War As Trump Warns To Take Over Strait Of Hormuz, ‘Will Hit ‘20 Times Harder’

Amid escalating war in the Middle East, Iran and the United States have issued stark warnings over the direction of the ongoing conflict, signalling the possibility of further escalation if global oil supplies are disrupted.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Tehran would ultimately decide when the war ends and warned that the country could halt oil exports from the region if attacks by the United States and Israel continue. The warning came as US President Donald Trump cautioned that Washington would retaliate far more aggressively if Iran interferes with shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran Warns It Could Halt Regional Oil Exports

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they would “determine the end of the war,” emphasising that the outcome of the conflict and the future balance of power in the region now lie in Tehran’s hands.

According to Iranian state media reports on Tuesday citing an IRGC spokesperson, Tehran warned it would not allow “one litre of oil” to be exported from the region if US and Israeli strikes continue.

In a statement, the IRGC asserted that Iranian forces, not the United States, would decide when military operations come to an end.

“It is we who will determine the end of the war,” the IRGC said.

“The equations and future status of the region are now in the hands of our armed forces; American forces will not end the war.”

The remarks came in response to comments by US President Donald Trump suggesting the conflict could end soon.

Trump Warns of Severe US Retaliation Over Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump issued a strong warning on Monday, saying the United States would respond with overwhelming force if Iran attempts to disrupt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy routes.

Posting on social media, Trump said the consequences for Tehran would be severe if oil flows are blocked.

“If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far,” Trump wrote.

He also warned that the United States could target critical Iranian infrastructure if the situation escalates further.

“Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again – Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them – But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen!”

Trump Says War Could End Soon

Despite the strong warning, Trump suggested the conflict might not last long, though he acknowledged that fighting could intensify if Iran disrupts global oil supplies.

Speaking to Republican lawmakers at his golf club near Miami, the US president described the military action as a limited operation aimed at eliminating threats.

“We took a little excursion to the Middle East to get rid of some evil. And, I think you’ll see it’s going to be a short-term excursion,” Trump said.

