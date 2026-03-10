Benjamin Netanyahu Killed In Iran Strike? Truth Behind Viral Claims About The Killings Of Israeli PM, Ben-Gvir And Iddo Netanyahu

As the war between the US-Israel and Iran intensifies, the conflict has also triggered a surge of misinformation and speculation online, particularly around the alleged targeting of senior Israeli leaders.

Trump recently said that the United States and Israel are close to achieving their war objectives in Iran and suggested the conflict could end “very soon,” although he indicated it would not conclude within this week. Amid the ongoing fighting and the fog of war, unverified claims about the deaths or injuries of key Israeli figures have spread widely on social media.

Has Iran Killed Netanyahu?

Iran’s Tasnim News Agency published a report on Monday suggesting that Netanyahu may have been killed or wounded, reviving the type of wartime rumour that has repeatedly circulated online since the Israel-Iran conflict escalated.

However, the article did not present any direct evidence of an attack on Netanyahu or confirmation that he had been harmed. Instead, the report cited a series of circumstantial indicators, including the absence of recent video footage of Netanyahu, reports in Hebrew-language media about heightened security measures around his residence, the postponement of a planned visit by Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, and a French readout of a phone conversation between Emmanuel Macron and Netanyahu that did not specify the exact date of the call.

Did Iran Kill Itamar Ben-Gvir and Netanyahu’s Brother Iddo Netanyahu?

At the same time, several viral claims circulating online have alleged that Itamar Ben-Gvir and Iddo Netanyahu were targeted in an Iranian airstrike in Tel Aviv.

Tasnim’s report also cited a secondhand claim attributed to former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter, which was relayed through Russian media outlets. The claim alleged that Iran had bombed Netanyahu’s hideout and that the Israeli leader’s brother had been killed.

Despite referencing the claim, Tasnim acknowledged that the speculation had not been officially confirmed or denied.

BREAKING NEWS 🔥 🔥 🔥 ‘israeli’ media unconfirmed reports Itamar Ben Gvir involved in ‘car crash’ when he has actually been killed in an Iranian missile strike on his home. pic.twitter.com/0XUHjbIO0f — UNN (@UnityNewsNet) March 9, 2026

Pattern of Wartime Information Warfare

Analysts say the report follows a familiar pattern often seen in Iranian or pro-Iranian information campaigns during periods of conflict.

Such narratives typically combine fragments of publicly available information and present them together as evidence of a dramatic hidden event. Tasnim itself is widely described as being affiliated with or close to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and the US Treasury lists the outlet as linked to the IRGC.

Unverified social media claims alleging that Iran bombed the home of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and killed his brother, while wounding National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, have circulated widely online following comments by former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter. — Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) March 9, 2026

Killing Of Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir And Iddo Netanyahu

Publicly available information appears to contradict the central claim of the rumour.

According to official records, Netanyahu delivered a formal statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office on March 7. The Israeli government’s main portal also reported that he visited an impact site in Beersheba on March 6.

Independent reports have also referenced his recent public activity. These include a phone call with Macron that was reported by the Élysée Palace and covered by The Jerusalem Post on March 5.

Similar Claims Have Surfaced Earlier in the War

This is not the first time rumours about Netanyahu’s fate have circulated during the ongoing conflict.

Earlier in the fighting, Iranian military sources suggested that Netanyahu’s status was “unclear” following a purported strike. According to The Times of Israel, Netanyahu’s office dismissed those claims as “fake news.”

China’s Xinhua News Agency also reported on March 2 that residents living near Netanyahu’s office in Jerusalem observed no signs of a missile strike after similar claims were made by Iranian sources.

