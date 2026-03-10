LIVE TV
'Very Complete' Says Trump On Iran War: Eyes Taking Over Strait Of Hormuz After Claiming Tehran Has 'No Navy And No Air Force'

Trump says Iran war “very complete,” eyes Strait of Hormuz; strikes kill 1,300+ in Iran, oil prices surge, global energy at risk.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 10, 2026 04:34:56 IST

In a March 9 interview with CBS News, U.S. President Donald Trump said he believes the war against Iran “is very complete,” arguing that Iranian military capabilities including its navy, air force and communications networks have been effectively destroyed as a result of U.S.‑led military operations.

He also said the conflict was progressing “very far ahead” of his original four‑to‑five‑week timeline. Trump’s comments came amid ongoing fighting and broader regional escalation, with Tehran and its allies continuing to respond to U.S. and Israeli strikes.

When asked about the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said that ships are moving through now, but he is “thinking about taking it over.”

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s key oil transit chokepoints, carrying roughly a fifth of global oil and ​liquefied natural gas flows. The war has left the critical shipping passageway all but shut.

The United States and Israel began attacking Iran on February 28 and Iran responded with its own strikes against Israel and Gulf states with U.S. bases.

Trump has thus far offered shifting objectives and timelines for the war that has killed scores in Iran, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah ​Ali Khamenei.

Trump told CBS News the U.S. is “very far” ahead of his initial 4-5 week estimated time frame for the war.

On Iran’s new Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who is the son of the slain supreme leader, Trump told CBS News: “I have no message for him.” Trump said he has someone in mind to lead Iran, but did not elaborate.

Trump has previously said he wants to have a say in determining Iran’s leader, which Tehran has rejected.

OIL SURGES, THEN DIPS BACK

The war has effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas, leaving tankers unable to sail for more than a week and forcing producers to halt pumping as storage fills.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 jumped about 7% to settle at their highest price since 2022 after soaring by as much as 29% during the session, as Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members cut supplies. But prices fell in post-settlement trade.

The price of gasoline has particular political resonance in the United States, where Trump’s Republicans hope to keep control of Congress in midterm elections in November.

Trump’s administration is considering a further easing of sanctions on Russian oil to tame oil prices, according to three sources familiar with the matter, which could complicate efforts to punish Moscow for its war in Ukraine. Other options include a possible release of oil from strategic reserves or restricting U.S. exports, sources said.

OIL REFINERY HIT

Tehran was choked in black smoke after an oil refinery was hit, an escalation in strikes on Iran’s domestic energy supplies. World Health Organization chief Tedros Ghebreyesus warned the fire risks contaminating food, water and air.

Turkey said on Monday NATO alliance air defences had shot down a ballistic missile that was fired from Iran and entered Turkish airspace, the second such incident of the war. Iran did not immediately comment on the report.

Turkey, Iran’s neighbour with NATO’s second-largest army, had warned Tehran on Saturday against attacking again, but it has not suggested it wants to formally call on bloc members for further protection.

Israel’s military said it had launched new attacks in central Iran and struck the Lebanese capital Beirut, where Israel has extended its campaign after the Iran-backed militia Hezbollah fired across the border.

U.S.-Israeli attacks have killed at least 1,332 Iranian civilians and wounded thousands, according to Iran’s U.N. ambassador. Lebanon has reported more than 400 people killed there, with nearly 700,000 people fleeing their homes.

In Israel, ambulance workers said one man died from shrapnel wounds at a construction site near Tel Aviv’s international airport, raising to 11 the death toll from Iranian strikes.

(With Reuters Inputs)

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 4:33 AM IST
