Home > World > Amid Middle East Tensions Donald Trump, Putin Hold 'Frank And Constructive' Call On Iran War, Ukraine Conflict- What Comes Next?

Amid Middle East Tensions Donald Trump, Putin Hold ‘Frank And Constructive’ Call On Iran War, Ukraine Conflict- What Comes Next?

Amid Middle East crisis, Trump and Putin discuss Iran conflict, Ukraine war in ‘frank and constructive’ call, now what’s next?

Amid Middle East crisis, Trump and Putin discuss Iran conflict. Photos: X.
Amid Middle East crisis, Trump and Putin discuss Iran conflict. Photos: X.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: March 10, 2026 02:08:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Amid Middle East Tensions Donald Trump, Putin Hold ‘Frank And Constructive’ Call On Iran War, Ukraine Conflict- What Comes Next?

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held a one-hour phone call on Monday to discuss the ongoing conflicts in Iran and Ukraine.

According to the Kremlin, the conversation was described as “frank and constructive”. This marks their first dialogue since the summit in Alaska last August.

Putin’s diplomatic advisor, Yuri Ushakov, confirmed that Washington sought the call, highlighting that the discussion focused on the Iran war and efforts to reach a political settlement in Ukraine.

“The accent was placed on the situation surrounding the conflict with Iran and the bilateral negotiations underway with the United States on settling the Ukrainian question,” Ushakov said.

Putin Urges Quick Diplomatic Settlement in Iran Conflict

 During the call, Putin emphasized the need for a rapid political and diplomatic solution to the US-Israeli military actions in Iran, a key Russian ally. He also provided Trump with a detailed briefing on the Ukraine war, noting the progress Russian troops have made along the line of contact.

Ushakov added that Putin “positively evaluated the mediation efforts undertaken” by Trump in Ukraine. Despite multiple talks involving US, Russian, and Ukrainian officials, no ceasefire breakthrough has yet been achieved.

Putin Extends Support to Iran’s New Supreme Leader

In a separate message, Putin publicly backed Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who assumed power following the US-Israeli strikes that killed his father, Ali Khamenei. Putin’s message reaffirmed Russia’s “unwavering support for Tehran” and pledged continued partnership during a time of armed aggression.

Contrastingly, Trump expressed skepticism over the new appointment, stating that Khamenei’s son is “unacceptable” and that Iran needs a leader who can bring peace and harmony.

Mojtaba Khamenei’s Rise Amid Ongoing War

 Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, has largely stayed out of the public eye until now. His ascent comes at a critical moment as Iran faces the most serious threat to its leadership structure in decades. Israeli airstrikes have targeted Tehran’s oil depots and Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut, while Iran retaliates against Israel and US-allied nations in the region.

The conflict has already claimed lives, including two foreign nationals, one being an Indian citizen, after a projectile struck a residential area in Saudi Arabia.

Global Implications: Ukraine and Iran Conflicts Converge

The phone call underlines the interconnected nature of global security crises. Putin’s focus on Iran and updates on Ukraine, paired with Trump’s engagement, indicate that both nations are exploring diplomatic avenues to avoid further escalation.

Analysts note that the outcomes of these discussions could influence future US-Russia relations and the broader stability of the Middle East and Europe.

What Comes Next?

As tensions rise, the world watches to see if Trump and Putin’s “frank and constructive” dialogue will translate into tangible diplomatic action. Key questions remain: Can a political settlement be reached in Iran? Will the Ukraine conflict see renewed mediation efforts? The coming days will be critical in determining the next steps for global peace and stability.

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 2:03 AM IST
