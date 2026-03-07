Recording videos available in social media depict gigantic explosions and blazing fires around Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran after a fresh wave of Israeli airstrikes in the early hours of March 7. The Iranian state media said that the strikes targeted the periphery of the main international hub of this city. Videos filmed by the eyewitnesses demonstrate several explosions that light up the night sky, and huge plumes of smoke are coming out of the airport. The people living in the vicinity reported seeing what seemed to be commercial planes burning and the blast of the explosion felt the neighboring houses as well as heard loud booms across Tehran.

Massive Explosions Rock Area Near Mehrabad Airport In Tehran, Following Israeli Airstrikes — Viral Video Shows Smoke And Fire

The Israeli army claimed that it undertook a large scale wave of attacks on more than 600 regime related targets in Iran in three days, including military and intelligence installations linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. According to eyewitnesses, the bombardment was the worst night since the war broke out and was more intense than the previous attacks. The extent of the destruction was demonstrated by the images of Iranian media featuring massive fireballs and smoke that were emitted among high rise buildings. The situation is a build up of regional tensions and both parties are ready to engage in more conflict.









The war has been felt all around the world, as the US President Donald Trump went as far as to demand unconditional surrender of Iran and warned against any foreign intervention in the leadership of Iran. Iran, on its part, highlighted its determination to protect sovereignty and it does not want foreign interference in internal matters. The reaction of the financial markets was harsh, and European and US stocks dropped, and oil prices shot up to the highest positions since 2023. The violence also extended to the rest of the region with Israeli strikes being reported in Beirut to strike Hezbollah and the drone and missile attacks being reported in various Gulf countries highlighting the expanding range of the war.

