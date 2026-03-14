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Home > World > Big Betrayal For Iran: Backed Hamas For Years, Faced Israel-US Wrath, Now The Islamist Group Tells Tehran ‘Don’t Target Neighbours’ In Middle East

Big Betrayal For Iran: Backed Hamas For Years, Faced Israel-US Wrath, Now The Islamist Group Tells Tehran ‘Don’t Target Neighbours’ In Middle East

As the Israel-Iran-US conflict intensifies, Hamas has urged Iran to avoid targeting neighbouring Middle East countries despite backing Tehran’s right to retaliate. The appeal is significant given Iran’s long-standing financial and military support to the Palestinian group.

Hamas urges Iran not to target neighbouring states in Middle East. Photo: Gemini.
Hamas urges Iran not to target neighbouring states in Middle East. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 14, 2026 17:08:15 IST

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Big Betrayal For Iran: Backed Hamas For Years, Faced Israel-US Wrath, Now The Islamist Group Tells Tehran ‘Don’t Target Neighbours’ In Middle East

The Iran-backed Islamist group Hamas has called on Iran to avoid targeting neighbouring states during the ongoing conflict, even as it reaffirmed Tehran’s right to defend itself against attacks by Israel and the United States.

The appeal is notable because Iran has long been one of Hamas’s most significant supporters, providing the Palestinian group with political, financial and military backing for decades.

Hamas Statement On Iran Attacking Middle East Countries

In a statement, Hamas said that while it supports Iran’s right to retaliate, such actions should not involve neighbouring countries.

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“While affirming the right of the Islamic Republic of Iran to respond to this aggression by all available means in accordance with international norms and laws, the movement calls on the brothers in Iran to avoid targeting neighbouring countries.”

Also Read: Why Is Iran’s Kharg Island Considered Its Oil ‘Crown Jewel’ — And Why Did The US Target It? Explained

Iran Continues To Attack Gulf Countries

Since the beginning of the war launched by the United States and Israel on February 28, Iran has reportedly carried out missile and drone strikes targeting several Gulf countries.

Despite backing Tehran’s right to defend itself, Hamas emphasised that regional countries should not become targets in the escalating confrontation.

Longstanding Iran–Hamas Alliance

Iran has been a key patron of Hamas for decades, providing financial and military support to the group. Hamas is also considered part of the so-called “axis of resistance”, a regional network aligned with Tehran that also includes Hezbollah in Lebanon and Yemen’s Houthis.

However, the alliance has been significantly weakened in recent years amid ongoing conflicts across the region.

Hamas Reaction To Killing Of Ali Khamenei

Earlier in the conflict, Hamas strongly condemned the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, describing it as a “heinous crime.”

The group openly acknowledged Khamenei’s longstanding support for the Palestinian cause and the Hamas movement.

“He provided all forms of political, diplomatic and military support to our people, our cause, and our resistance,” the movement said shortly after Khamenei’s killing.

Also Read: Is Dubai International Airport Open Or Closed Today March 14, 2026? Check Full List Of Operating And Cancelled Flights Amid Israel-Iran-US War

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 5:08 PM IST
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Tags: Gulf warhamashome-hero-pos-6Iran newsIran US WarisraelMiddle East War

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Big Betrayal For Iran: Backed Hamas For Years, Faced Israel-US Wrath, Now The Islamist Group Tells Tehran ‘Don’t Target Neighbours’ In Middle East

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Big Betrayal For Iran: Backed Hamas For Years, Faced Israel-US Wrath, Now The Islamist Group Tells Tehran ‘Don’t Target Neighbours’ In Middle East
Big Betrayal For Iran: Backed Hamas For Years, Faced Israel-US Wrath, Now The Islamist Group Tells Tehran ‘Don’t Target Neighbours’ In Middle East
Big Betrayal For Iran: Backed Hamas For Years, Faced Israel-US Wrath, Now The Islamist Group Tells Tehran ‘Don’t Target Neighbours’ In Middle East
Big Betrayal For Iran: Backed Hamas For Years, Faced Israel-US Wrath, Now The Islamist Group Tells Tehran ‘Don’t Target Neighbours’ In Middle East

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