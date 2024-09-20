Israel Launches Airstrike On Beirut Suburb After Hezbollah Rocket Attack

On Friday, Israel launched an airstrike on a southern suburb of Beirut, hours after Hezbollah fired 140 rockets into northern Israel. The escalation marks one of the more intense exchanges between Israel and the Lebanese militant group in recent weeks, as tensions continue to rise amidst ongoing conflict in the region.

Airstrike in Beirut Suburb

The Israeli military confirmed it had conducted a “targeted strike” in Beirut but did not provide further details. Media reports indicated that several missiles, likely fired from drones, hit the heavily populated area of Dahiyeh, a known Hezbollah stronghold. Explosions were heard across the city’s southern suburbs, but no immediate information on casualties or damage was available.

A Hezbollah official confirmed the strike, noting that it had targeted the Dahiyeh area, but did not elaborate on the extent of the damage or potential casualties.

Hezbollah’s Rocket Barrage

Hezbollah’s rocket barrage followed the group’s vow to retaliate for an Israeli mass bombing attack earlier in the week. Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, had promised to respond to what he described as a severe attack on Lebanese soil.

According to Israeli military reports, Hezbollah’s attack consisted of three waves of rocket fire, with missiles targeting various locations along Israel’s northern border, including sites in the Golan Heights, Safed, and the Upper Galilee. The military claimed that some of the rockets were intercepted, while others caused fires as debris fell to the ground.

The military added that another 20 missiles were launched towards the areas of Meron and Netua, with most falling in open areas and no reported casualties.

Israeli Retaliation in Southern Lebanon

In response, Israel launched airstrikes on several Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, focusing on infrastructure linked to the militant group. Israeli officials have provided few specifics on the extent of the damage.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for targeting several Israeli military sites along the border, including air defense bases and the headquarters of an Israeli armored brigade. The group stated that its actions were in retaliation for Israeli strikes on villages and homes in southern Lebanon.

Ongoing Cross-Border Exchanges

Since October 8, one day after the start of the Israel-Hamas war, Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging fire almost daily along the Lebanon-Israel border. However, Friday’s barrage of rockets from Hezbollah marked an escalation in the intensity of the cross-border conflict.

Nasrallah has vowed to continue daily attacks on Israel despite recent sabotage incidents in Lebanon that have targeted the group’s communication infrastructure. The sophisticated attacks, which involved the detonation of pagers and walkie-talkies, left at least 20 people dead and thousands more wounded. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in these attacks.

Rising Fears of Full-Scale Conflict

The increasing intensity of hostilities has raised concerns that the cross-border exchanges could lead to a broader conflict. Israeli officials have escalated their rhetoric, and the country has deployed a significant military force to its northern border. Security officials have also designated the return of tens of thousands of displaced Israeli residents to their homes in the northern region as an official war goal.

Meanwhile, fighting in Gaza continues, with Palestinian authorities reporting 15 fatalities in multiple Israeli strikes overnight. The ongoing violence in the Gaza Strip has resulted in massive civilian casualties and displacement, with Gaza’s Health Ministry reporting over 41,000 Palestinians killed since October 7.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The war in Gaza has created widespread destruction, with around 90% of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents now displaced. Israel has maintained that its strikes target militants and has accused Hamas of operating in densely populated areas, thereby endangering civilians. The Israeli military has not provided specific details on individual strikes but claims that over 17,000 militants have been killed since the conflict began.

As both sides continue their attacks, international concerns grow over the escalating violence and its humanitarian impact.

