Israel Waits For Hamas Response on US Proposed Ceasefire

Israel is awaiting Hamas’ response to the US proposal for a ceasefire, various media reports said. The US President Donald Trump has guaranteed Hamas that the ongoing war will come to an end as soon as the Palestinian group agrees to peace deal, reports added.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister is set to visit the US next week to discuss ceasefire deal. Sources say that while Israel wants to continue its aggression against Hamas, the Palestinian group demands complete halt on Israeli attacks in Gaza.

According to a local news channel, Trump will “commit that negotiations over the terms for ending the war will continue even after a temporary ceasefire.” Trump has also asked Hamas to agree to the terms of “Witkoff framework”.

What Does the Ceasefire Deal Contain?

It is the name given to the ceasefire terms and conditions in which the Palestinian group is supposed to release 10 living hostages in two phases. The prisoners will be released in return for the Palestinian security prisoners and an increase in Gaza’s aid supply, reports have said.

Media reports said that the Palestinian group also has to avoid public hostage release ceremonies. During a previous peace deal in January and February, Hamas held celebratory events in Palestine. Both Israel and the US had criticized the act and UN human rights chief also condemned it.

As per the deal, Hamas will also return 18 bodies in three phases over the course of a 60-day ceasefire deal. Also, Israel will completely stop all its military operations till the ceasefire talks continue. Meanwhile, the US will continue its efforts to finalize a permanent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

When Will Hamas Respond?

In response, Hamas said that it is in talks with other Palestinian groups and would answer to the US only after its discussion is finalized. Earlier, unverified reports had claimed that Hamas gave a “positive answer” to the ceasefire deal.



Meanwhile, a senior Israeli official was quoted as saying by the local media reports that Hamas will respond to the offer by Friday evening and the ceasefire deal could take place by next week.

One major point of contention between Israel and Hamas regarding the deal is the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza during the halt in fighting. However, Israeli sources have confirmed that Israel will continue its military action if the peace talks fail.

The war between Hamas and Israel began after armed Palestinian groups attacked Israel on Oct 8, 2023.

