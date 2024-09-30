Israeli Air Strikes Force Mass Displacement in Lebanon, Says PM

Lebanon’s Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, has stated that ongoing Israeli air strikes may have displaced up to one million people across the country. “It is the largest displacement movement that may have happened,” Mikati said, as the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah escalates. Lebanon’s health ministry reported that over 50 people were killed in Sunday’s strikes, just two days after the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut by Israeli forces.

Escalating Violence and Displacement

Israel’s air strikes have led to widespread displacement, with families fleeing from Beirut and southern Lebanon. Shelters and hospitals are struggling to accommodate the growing number of displaced people, according to local reports. Many residents, like 25-year-old Aya Ayoub, have fled their homes, taking refuge in makeshift shelters or unfinished buildings. “All the buildings around my house are completely destroyed,” Ayoub told the BBC, describing her current living conditions, which involve relying on candles for light and external sources for food and water.

Sara Tohmaz, a journalist, also shared her story of leaving Beirut with her family. After nearly 10 hours of travel through Syria, they reached Jordan, where her relatives are based. Tohmaz expressed uncertainty about her future, unsure when, or if, they would return to their home in Lebanon.

Continued Israeli Strikes and Hezbollah Retaliation

Since the unprecedented October 2023 attack by Hamas militants from Gaza, cross-border violence between Israel and Hezbollah has intensified. Hezbollah, in solidarity with Palestinians, has fired rockets into northern Israel. In response, Israel has conducted large-scale air strikes, including in Yemen, targeting Iranian-backed Houthi military positions.

Hezbollah confirmed the deaths of top military commander Ali Karaki and senior cleric Sheikh Nabil Qaouk in the Israeli air raids. Israel’s military chief of staff, Herzi Halevi, emphasized the need to continue targeting Hezbollah aggressively. Another strike in Beirut’s Kola neighborhood killed three members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

International Concerns and Growing Fears of a Wider Conflict

As the violence between Hezbollah and Israel escalates, there are mounting fears of a broader conflict involving more countries in the region. The United States has warned Israel about the risks of an all-out war with Hezbollah or Iran, which could leave northern Israel vulnerable and cause further displacement. Meanwhile, the situation remains volatile, with hundreds already killed and tens of thousands displaced on both sides of the Lebanon-Israel border.

Yemen Strikes and Regional Tensions

In addition to the conflict with Hezbollah, Israel launched air strikes against the Houthi movement in Yemen, targeting military infrastructure in response to recent missile attacks. The strikes hit power plants and a port, causing significant destruction and casualties. The Houthis condemned the attack, vowing retaliation, while Israel maintained that the strikes were necessary to stop the transportation of Iranian weapons through Yemeni facilities.

As the situation continues to evolve, international observers remain concerned about the potential for an even wider conflict in the Middle East.