Thursday, October 10, 2024
Israeli Airstrike in Damascus Claims Seven Civilians, Syrian Defense Ministry Reports

The Syrian defense ministry reported that an Israeli airstrike struck a residential building in Damascus, resulting in the deaths of seven civilians

The Syrian defense ministry reported that an Israeli airstrike struck a residential building in Damascus on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of at least seven civilians, including women and children. The attack has left a significant number of casualties, with reports indicating that at least 11 others were injured. These figures may rise as rescue operations continue and emergency responders search for survivors trapped beneath the debris.

According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the airstrike took the lives of nine individuals, with five confirmed as civilians. Eyewitness accounts detail the devastating impact of the strike, which destroyed the first three floors of a building located in the Mezzeh neighborhood of eastern Damascus. An Associated Press journalist at the scene reported widespread devastation, with rubble scattering across the area and several vehicles crushed under the debris.

Local resident and electrician Adel Habib, 61, recounted the traumatic moment of the attack. He described it as feeling like “Judgment Day,” as he was on his way home when the explosion occurred. “Communications and electricity were cut off, leaving me unable to contact my family,” he shared. “Those were the longest five minutes of my life until I finally heard the voices of my wife, children, and grandchildren.”

Syrian foreign ministry issues strong condemnation

The Syrian foreign ministry issued a strong condemnation of the attack, labeling it a “brutal crime against defenseless civilians” and urging the international community to take immediate action to prevent further escalations by Israel in the region, which could have dire consequences.

As of now, Israel has not provided any comments regarding the airstrike. The community is left in mourning, grappling with the aftermath of this tragic event and the ongoing conflict that continues to affect innocent lives.

Also read: Global Protests Erupt on Eve of October 7 Anniversary: Thousands Rally for Palestinian and Israeli Causes

