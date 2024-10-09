Home
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Massive Destruction in Dahiyeh; Israeli Air Strikes Leave Four Residential Buildings in Ruins

Israeli air strikes overnight obliterated four residential buildings in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh

Massive Destruction in Dahiyeh; Israeli Air Strikes Leave Four Residential Buildings in Ruins

Israeli air strikes overnight obliterated four residential buildings in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, causing significant destruction and loss of life. The Lebanese Health Ministry reported that the attacks resulted in 36 fatalities and left 150 individuals injured across the country.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a stark warning to Lebanon, suggesting the nation could experience devastation akin to that seen in Gaza. This threat comes amid ongoing conflict, with Israeli forces issuing evacuation orders to the Kamal Adwan, Indonesian, and al-Awda hospitals in northern Gaza, demanding that patients and health personnel vacate within 24 hours.

In a broader context, air strikes in central Gaza have claimed the lives of at least 25 Palestinians, including five children and two women, as Israeli military operations continue to displace civilians in the already war-torn region. Reports indicate that since the outbreak of hostilities in October 2023, Gaza has witnessed staggering casualties, with over 41,965 people killed and 97,590 wounded due to Israeli attacks. In contrast, the violence on October 7 led to at least 1,139 deaths in Israel from Hamas-led assaults, with over 200 individuals taken captive.

MUST READ: What We Know About Hurricane Milton?

Dahiyeh Israeli air strikes Lebanese health ministry Lebanon palestinians

