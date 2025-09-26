Israeli-American arrested for espionage on behalf of Iran

Tel Aviv [Israel] September 25 (ANI/TPS): An Israeli-American dual citizen was arrested in Israel this month on suspicion of carrying out espionage activities on behalf of Iranian intelligence, the Israeli authorities announced on Thursday.

According to the Israel Police and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), 49-year-old Yaakov Perel, who lived in Morocco in recent years, is accused of conducting information-gathering missions targeting Israeli public figures and citizens at the direction of Tehran.

Investigators said the probe revealed that as early as 2017, while living in Morocco, Perel contacted the Iranian embassy in Rabat to request asylum for himself and his family. After receiving no response, he continued to engage with Iranian-affiliated platforms online. During 2023, he reportedly published articles on Iranian news channels via Telegram that were critical of Israel and Zionism.

According to the Shin Bet, Perel’s cooperation with Iranian officials intensified after he published a supportive article following the January 2025 funeral of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah. Israel killed the long-time Hezbollah leader in a Beirut airstrike in September 2024.

“Following the publication of this article, he received a contact from an Iranian official who offered him cooperation, and Perel agreed,” the statement said.

Before returning to Israel, Perel allegedly attempted to recruit others in Israel and abroad to assist in intelligence-gathering efforts. When these attempts failed, he reportedly returned himself in July 2025 after renewing his Israeli passport.

“Shortly after his arrival in Israel, he began carrying out a variety of security missions under the guidance of Iranian intelligence officials, while passing on information about Israeli public figures and citizens, including former Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir,” the statement said.

Perel is also accused of photographing and filming streets and public areas in Israel, receiving payment in cryptocurrency for his activities. Investigators stressed that he acted fully aware of the potential harm to Israel’s security, motivated by ideological opposition to Zionism.

An indictment is expected to be filed in the Tel Aviv District Court in the coming days. The Shin Bet and Israel Police said the case highlights “the enormous efforts of Iranian intelligence agencies to recruit Israeli citizens in Israel and abroad in order to promote intelligence gathering and terrorist activities.”

They added, “The acts attributed to Perel are of particular gravity, as while the State of Israel is at war in several sectors, an Israeli citizen is acting for the enemy from abroad and subsequently from within Israel. We will continue to work to detect and thwart terrorist and espionage activities in Israel and abroad, and to bring to justice all those involved in this activity.”

More than 30 Israelis have been charged with espionage on behalf of Iran in 2025.

Israeli Police spokesperson Dean Elsdunne recently told The Press Service of Israel that after agents make contact with an Israeli, “It starts out slowly, with small jobs, and slowly the money increases, and they are asked to do more severe crimes as time goes on.”

In most cases, spies are first asked to spray specific graffiti messages. Assignments often escalate to hanging flyers, starting fires, then taking photos of shopping malls, infrastructure, bases or the homes of Israeli figures. In some cases, they are asked to kill someone.

Israel launched preemptive strikes against Iranian nuclear sites on June 13, citing intelligence that Tehran had reached “a point of no return” in its pursuit of nuclear weapons. According to Israeli defense officials, Iran has developed the capacity to rapidly enrich uranium and assemble nuclear bombs, with sufficient fissile material for up to 15 weapons.

Israeli intelligence also exposed a covert program to complete all components of a nuclear device. The strikes marked a dramatic escalation in what officials describe as a broader Iranian strategy combining nuclear development, missile proliferation, and proxy warfare aimed at Israel’s destruction.

During 12 days of fighting, Iranian missile strikes killed 28 Israelis and injured over 3,000. (ANI/TPS)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.