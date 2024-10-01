Israeli Military Launches Limited Ground Operation Against Hezbollah

The Israeli military has initiated a “limited, localized, and targeted” ground operation against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, marking a significant escalation in ongoing hostilities. This move follows intensive airstrikes on Beirut and other regions after the recent death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Tuesday that the operation is based on “precise intelligence” aimed at Hezbollah’s military infrastructure located in villages near the border. According to the IDF, these sites pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in the north.

The situation has escalated dramatically, with reports indicating at least 95 fatalities and 172 injuries from airstrikes in the past 24 hours. Israeli airstrikes have also targeted locations in Yemen and Syria, further complicating regional tensions.

U.S. officials have confirmed that Israeli forces have begun limited ground operations targeting Hezbollah installations close to the border. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller noted that these operations are focused on Hezbollah infrastructure.

In the aftermath of Nasrallah’s death—believed to have occurred during an Israeli strike in Beirut—Hezbollah’s deputy leader, Naim Qassem, stated that the group is ready for ground engagement, signaling potential escalation. Heavy shelling has been reported along the Lebanese border, particularly in areas that witnessed significant fighting during the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Israeli military has declared northern Israeli towns—Metula, Misgav Am, and Kfar Giladi—as closed military zones, anticipating further conflict. This measure indicates an expectation of retaliatory actions from Hezbollah.

U.S. President Joe Biden has expressed concerns over the situation, urging Israel to reconsider its military operations. He stated, “I’m more aware than you might know and I’m comfortable with them stopping,” advocating for an immediate ceasefire.

Residents in border towns like Marjayoun report chaotic conditions. Evacuation orders have been issued, but many are unable to leave due to heavy shelling. One local official described the situation: “They called us to evacuate, but we can’t move; the roads are filled with shelling and airstrikes.”

Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for targeting Israeli soldiers in border areas, asserting that they achieved confirmed casualties in recent confrontations. As the situation continues to evolve, both sides appear poised for further military engagement, raising fears of a broader conflict that could impact the entire region.

The international community is closely monitoring developments, with calls for de-escalation and dialogue growing more urgent in order to prevent further loss of life and instability.

