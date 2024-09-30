US Informed Of Israel’s Intent To Launch Ground Operation In Lebanon

Israel has informed the United States about its intention to initiate a limited ground incursion into , markiLebanonng a significant escalation in ongoing military confrontations with Hezbollah. U.S. officials suggest the operation could begin as soon as Monday.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has indicated that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are ready to deploy all military resources air, sea, and land to target Hezbollah positions. During a visit to troops near the Lebanese border, Gallant stressed the urgency of the situation and the necessity of decisive action.

In response, Hezbollah’s deputy leader asserted the group’s readiness for an Israeli ground offensive, signaling a willingness to engage in extended conflict. International leaders, including those from the United Nations and the European Union, have called for restraint, urging Israel to avoid further military actions that could worsen the situation.

To prepare for potential hostilities, the Lebanese army has begun withdrawing troops from its southern border, moving them at least 5 kilometers north. This decision aims to protect civilians amid escalating violence. Gallant assured Israeli forces that their objectives include targeting Hezbollah and facilitating the safe return of displaced individuals in northern Israel.

The IDF has also issued evacuation orders for residents in specific areas of southern Beirut, warning them of the risks posed by Hezbollah facilities nearby. Communications from the IDF on social media have highlighted the seriousness of the situation.

Reports indicate that Israeli commando units have already conducted preliminary incursions into Lebanese territory for intelligence gathering. Local officials in border areas have confirmed that residents have received evacuation notices from the Israeli military.

As tensions rise, international calls for a ceasefire have intensified. U.S. President Joe Biden has expressed concerns about the potential escalation, advocating for an immediate halt to hostilities. UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need for urgent action to stabilize the region.

In a related development, both Israel and Hamas confirmed the killing of Hamas leader Fateh Sherif Abu el-Amin in Lebanon during Israeli airstrikes. Additional strikes in Beirut have resulted in multiple casualties among Palestinian factions, contributing to a deepening humanitarian crisis.

The situation in Lebanon remains precarious, with reports of over 1,000 deaths and significant civilian displacement. The international community is closely watching developments, urging all parties to seek de-escalation and prioritize humanitarian efforts.

