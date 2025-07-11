LIVE TV
Israeli Officials Divided On “Humanitarian City” For Palestinians As Rights Groups Reject It

Israel’s plan to build a “humanitarian city” in Rafah has drawn global criticism, with rights groups calling it a modern-day "concentration camp." Palestinians rejected the proposal, and Israeli experts warned it could constitute a war crime. A rift has emerged within Israeli leadership.

Reportedly, the new city would be built in Rafah.

July 11, 2025

The much-awaited temporary ceasefire between Hamas and Israel is expected to last for 60 days. 

While the involved parties are still in discussion about the terms and conditions of the ceasefire, residents of Gaza see it as a glimmer of hope.

For Gazans, it is expected to bring much-needed relief, as humanitarian aid, including food, medicines, and water, will enter the city without any restriction imposed by Israel.

However, the Israeli defense minister, Israel Katz, sees the peace deal as a chance to form what he calls a “humanitarian city,” local media reports said.

Israel-Palestine Issue: What Is The Humanitarian City?

As per Katz, the “humanitarian city” would be built in Rafah, where all the Gaza residents would be staying, except the ones who belong to the armed groups, reports added.

The Palestinians would be “security screened” before they are permitted in the city and then would not be allowed to leave. 

Talking about his plans further, he stated that the city would first host around 600,000 Palestinians. 

Later, he expects the whole population of 2.1 million Palestinians to settle in the city, reports said.

This also includes the Israel Defense Forces cordoning off the area while keeping a distance from the city, while global bodies oversee the territory, said reports further.

He also stated that four aid distribution sites would be constructed in the region.

Global Reaction On The Humanitarian City

However, rights groups around the world have dismissed this plan and called it a modern-day “concentration camp.”

Katz also expressed hope that Palestinians would “voluntarily emigrate” to other countries from Gaza.

The idea, however, didn’t gather much support and reportedly even became a cause of rift between Lt. Gen. 

Eyal Zamir, a top Israeli commander, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In response, 16 Israeli experts have criticized the plan and said it would be a war crime to carry it out, reports said.

The Palestinians too rejected the idea and vowed to remain steadfast.

Sabreen, a Palestinian who was forced to leave Khan Younis, said they will stay “here until our last breath.”

Almost 58,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since the war began in October 2023.

