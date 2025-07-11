UN Official Francesca Albanese Dismisses US Sanctions As “Obscene”

United Nations official Francesca Albanese has said the US act of putting sanctions on her is “obscene,” local media reports said.

Albanese added that she is under attack for criticizing the Palestinian ‘genocide’ by Israel in Gaza, the reports said.

Serving as the UN’s special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory, she stated that these moves by the US won’t intimidate her or hinder her “quest for the respect of justice and international law.”

Acknowledging that she is critical of Israel, Albanese also said that the Israeli government is involved in “genocide and crimes against humanity and war crimes.”

What Pushed the US To Sanction Francesca Albanese?

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused Albanese of targeting the US and Israel with a “campaign of political and economic warfare.”

Rubio noted that Albanese’s decision to call for the prosecution of Israeli officials at the ICC forms the basis for sanctions on her.

However, Albanese found support in the UN from Stephen Dujarric, the spokesperson of Secretary-General Antonio.

Dujarric condemned the sanctions on her and called them a “dangerous precedent.”

In response, she said that the war in Palestine is not only a result of “territorial ambitions of Israel” but also due to “companies” that profit from it.

Albanese Vows To Continue Her Fight against Israeli Policies in Gaza

Albanese also revealed a list of firms who she claims are supporting Israel in its genocidal war against Palestinians, reports said.

The UN official also said that she is still unsure of the impacts the sanctions would result in, adding that her problems are modest compared to what the Palestinians are facing in Gaza.

Calling the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) a “death trap,” she said that hundreds of Palestinians have been shot dead since May while queuing up for humanitarian aid at the sites of GHF.

Notably, Israel and US-supported groups head the sites where GHF distributes the aid.

Advocating for the International Criminal Court’s decision to investigate alleged Israeli war crimes in Gaza, she supported the ICC judgement to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu for the Gaza genocide, reports added.

More than 57,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since the war began in Gaza, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

