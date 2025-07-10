LIVE TV
Home > World > Prospects Of Permanent Peace in Gaza Are ‘Questionable’, Israeli Official Says

Prospects Of Permanent Peace in Gaza Are ‘Questionable’, Israeli Official Says

Israel has cast doubt on the possibility of a permanent peace deal in Gaza, insisting it won't tolerate Hamas's presence in the region. Talks with the U.S. focused on a proposed 60-day ceasefire, but disagreements over Israeli troop presence in Gaza have stalled any progress.

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu at Kibbutz Nir Oz
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu at Nir Oz kibbutz in southern Israel. Photo: X/@netanyahu

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 21:28:08 IST

Israel has said calls for permanent peace in Gaza are “questionable,” various media reports noted. The assertion comes as Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, is set to conclude his four-day visit to the US. 

Netanyahu discussed terms and conditions of the Gaza ceasefire agreement with US President Donald Trump. The discussion reportedly focused on the release of hostages and the removal of Hamas from Gaza.

When Does The Temporary Ceasefire Agreement Begin in Gaza?

Reports now claim that the chances of the start of a 60-day peace deal in Gaza, which looked certain this week, are now difficult to achieve.

According to reports, Israeli government officials said the deal might now begin in “a week” or “two weeks.”

Also Read: Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Kill 40 as Trump and Netanyahu Hold Talks

When asked about the prospects of a permanent ceasefire, the Israeli authorities said that they will not allow the presence of Hamas in Gaza anymore.

“We will begin negotiations on a permanent settlement…But we achieve it? It’s questionable, but Hamas will not be there,” a Sky News report quoted a senior official as saying in Washington.

Israeli authorities have confirmed that a permanent ceasefire in Gaza will only be possible when Hamas surrenders completely. 

In case the Palestinian group doesn’t agree to give up, Israel will press ahead with the war, reports said.

What Are The Long-Term Israeli Plans For Gaza?

However, before the permanent peace deal in Gaza, there is also a question of the 60-day ceasefire agreement in the Palestinian city. 

The major point of contention in it is that Hamas wants the Israeli Defense Forces to leave Gaza while the ceasefire is in place, a point that Israel doesn’t agree with.

Instead, Israel revealed a map that shows the areas where the IDF is likely to be present during the phase of temporary peace in the city.

In response, Hamas has rejected the Israeli plan and found support in Trump’s Middle East expert, Steve Witkoff, who dismissed the map as the “Smotrich plan.”

The Smotrich plan refers to the views of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who is reportedly against providing any relief to the Palestinians in the form of humanitarian aid.

